People just can't get over Kellyanne Conway's 'Trump Revolutionary Wear' outfit

With the whole world watching Donald Trump’s inauguration, you can be sure that the president-elect’s core team put a lot of thought into their outfits.

This is definitely the case for Kellyanne Conway, the senior adviser to Trump’s campaign and appointed counsellor to the president. As you can see, her outfit certainly was a statement.

Get a load of the ensemble that she describes as “Trump Revolutionary Wear.”

As you can imagine, many people were wondering about the revolutionary vibes of the outfit – it really is quite Napoleonic.

But others thought it was making a slightly different statement.

Maybe she’s a sports fan?

Then came the inevitable rounds of “who wore it better?”

Let’s take a closer look at the outfit, shall we? Yes, those genuinely are cat buttons. Of course.

Never mind the comparisons, because most people couldn’t handle the outfit – period.

We’re personally pretty intrigued to see what other interesting outfits Conway will sport during the Trump administration.
