People just can't get over Kellyanne Conway's 'Trump Revolutionary Wear' outfit

With the whole world watching Donald Trump’s inauguration, you can be sure that the president-elect’s core team put a lot of thought into their outfits.

This is definitely the case for Kellyanne Conway, the senior adviser to Trump’s campaign and appointed counsellor to the president. As you can see, her outfit certainly was a statement.

Get a load of the ensemble that she describes as “Trump Revolutionary Wear.”

KellyAnne Conway is in @Gucci for #InaugurationDay - she called the red white and blue coat “Trump revolutionary wear.” pic.twitter.com/kimit8etiu — Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) January 20, 2017

As you can imagine, many people were wondering about the revolutionary vibes of the outfit – it really is quite Napoleonic.

Sometimes, a fashion choice tells you everything you need to know. @KellyannePolls #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Z31LS1Kiws — Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) January 20, 2017

96% this was the exact outfit that came with my war-time era American Girl Doll pic.twitter.com/9dYfMxWqFJ — Mia Galuppo (@ifiwere2tweet) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway looks like a confederate flag threw up on her — M (@rimbaudsleg) January 20, 2017

But others thought it was making a slightly different statement.

Kellyanne Conway takes a deep breath, steps out of the car. The time has now come to reveal herself in her true form: an avid Hamilton fan. pic.twitter.com/lTuLkRiAwr — Maggie (@callmemarge) January 20, 2017

Why is Kellyanne Conway wearing a Nutcracker costume — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) January 20, 2017

Maybe she’s a sports fan?

Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway dressed like those guys in the end zone at Patriots games who shoot the rifles. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/4miYSaQIyP — CaptainTouchback (@CaptTouchback) January 20, 2017

Then came the inevitable rounds of “who wore it better?”

Who wore it better: Kellyanne Conway or Paddington Bear? pic.twitter.com/CP2M6fzLyD — Michael Hopper (@mhopp7) January 20, 2017

Let’s take a closer look at the outfit, shall we? Yes, those genuinely are cat buttons. Of course.

Kellyanne sporting cat buttons on her coat! Took me a second to notice. pic.twitter.com/kk2oxpokBG — Marina di Marzo (@mloladi) January 20, 2017

Never mind the comparisons, because most people couldn’t handle the outfit – period.

Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit has made my eyes roll back so hard I am now in the past pic.twitter.com/4TZTJBN0mh — Stephen Leng (@steveleng) January 20, 2017

We’re personally pretty intrigued to see what other interesting outfits Conway will sport during the Trump administration.