People in LA and on Twitter were fascinated by SpaceX’s eerie satellite launch

If you happened to look up at the sky at around 5.30pm in California on Friday, you would probably have been very confused, and perhaps a little alarmed.

That is, unless you take an interest in what SpaceX, a company that “designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft”, gets up to.

The company, whose CEO is Elon Musk, launched a rocket to propel 10 satellites into orbit for communications firm Iridium, but the result was like something out of a science fiction film.

Many took to Twitter to share their reaction to the sunset illuminations.

if aliens are real I’m honestly not even upset, I’m down for that — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) December 23, 2017

Although not everybody was impressed.

Very cool of Space X to launch during rush hour of one of the biggest holiday travel days of the year and cause everyone on every highway to slam on their brakes. 🔥🔥🔥 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) December 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Musk himself had fun with some of the rumours.

It was definitely aliens — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

SpaceX tweeted throughout the process, proclaiming it to be a success.

Successful deployment of 10 @IridiumComm NEXT satellites to low-Earth orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/CTtvPYNgMA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 23, 2017

Iridium has acquired healthy signals from all 10 satellites. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 23, 2017

A statement on SpaceX’s website read: “On Friday, December 22nd at 5:27 p.m. PST, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 successfully lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying the Iridium-4 mission to orbit.

“This was the fourth set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium NEXT.”

Furthermore, Musk tweeted that there will be more coming next month.

If you liked tonight’s launch, you will really like Falcon Heavy next month: 3 rocket cores & 3X thrust. 2 cores return to base doing synchronized aerobatics. 3rd lands on droneship. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

Just make sure everybody knows it’s not aliens next time please, Elon.