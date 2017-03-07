People in Japan are making cakes out of raw meat and they are as beautiful as they are nightmarish
07/03/2017 - 19:54:05Back to Discover Home
Think Japanese cuisine and you probably think sushi.
Or, if you’ve spent any time on the internet, you probably know it better as the source of some of the most bizarre flavours of Kit Kat and Oreos.
Now, Japan has turned its attention to another famously sweet treat and this time it’s really not holding back.
Introducing… the meat cake.
和牛特選赤身と、生で食べられる最高鮮度の牛タンを使った「肉ケーキ」。 “サプライズで面白くて美味しくて喜んでもらえるものを出したい”という店長の試みで生まれたものなんです。 もはやアートなお肉♪♪ 歓送迎会や記念日に肉好きなあの人にぜひ！ * ●詳細はプロフィールのURLから！ 🍴お店#赤もんたん #赤もんたん大名店 中央区大名1-11-23 1F #ナッセ3月号 #ナッセ福岡 #ナッセ #グルメ #福岡 #福岡グルメ #福岡ごはん #肉 #肉ケーキ #和牛 #牛タン #歓送迎会 #サプライズ #大名 #天神 #nassefukuoka #gourmet #fukuoka #hakata #tenjin #beef #meatcake
That’s right, those beautifully crafted flowers are made entirely of raw meat – along with the rest of the cake.
A vegetarian’s nightmare, the meat platters are reportedly the latest fad in Japan – where red meat is far less abundant than fish and considered something of a delicacy.
昨日の肉ケーキが忘れられない(笑)#肉会#肉ケーキ pic.twitter.com/tSTTASPl1i— 新井雄大 印刷・WEBの販促屋 (@mryaraimdcs) February 24, 2017
肉ケーキ🍖ｗｗｗｗｗｗｗｗ pic.twitter.com/l8jcX8rAB7— 🐼ひおり☕️ (@f_piyopiyo) March 5, 2017
According to Google Translate, the creations have also been lovingly attributed the name a “bouquet of flesh” – but they’re not just for decoration.
According to the Daily Mail, the beautifully constructed cakes are usually cooked for a table of guests in restaurants right after they’ve been shown to customers to mark special occasions.
これが…肉ケーキ… pic.twitter.com/jcfoG47fnN— フレンゼ@モチ (@frenze_S) March 3, 2017
肉ケーキ初めてみた pic.twitter.com/mcwYTJdzpg— ぐっち (@melogy5) February 23, 2017
They come in all sizes, too. Cupcake versions are also a thing.
The meat platters aren’t limited to traditional cake shapes either – look, there’s even a doughnut one.
バタバタなっちゃつたけど— 清水杏菜 (@AnnaShimizu0122) February 23, 2017
日景先生の誕生日祝ってきた🎉
29歳にちなんで肉ケーキ🍖✨
制作時間約10分（笑）
次期院長がんばって〜((o(^∇^)o)) pic.twitter.com/9RPabY6hoi
Inspired.
Some people have been clearly making them from home, too.
肉ケーキをたいらげた。優香お誕生日おめでとう( ˘ω˘ )♡ pic.twitter.com/L17JReVmSY— なつ坊 (@ntmyc) January 27, 2017
Whether you think the meat cake is a nightmarish abomination or a work of art, you’ve got to agree – it’s more exciting than fish and chips.
So… when’s the meat cake-flavoured Kit Kat coming out, then?
Join the conversation - comment here