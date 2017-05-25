People in Brussels got creative with their costumes to protest against Donald Trump's visit

Thousands of protesters in Brussels gathered for a major anti-Trump demonstration a few hours after the US president arrived in the city for talks with Nato, European Union and Belgian officials.

The demonstrators centred their protests on Donald Trump’s environmental and immigration policies, and costumes and signs really took things to the next level.

Some people were dressed up in less than flattering imitations of Trump.

There were also a whole lot of Statue of Libertys at the protest.

Other protesters sported gas masks to highlight the environmental reasons behind the demonstration.

This particularly elaborate costume seems to be making a statement about the role of Nato.

As with every other demonstration in recent months, signs were front and centre.

Today Trump is set to attend the Nato summit in Brussels before continuing on to Sicily for meetings with leaders of the seven major industralised nations.