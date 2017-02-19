People have been trolling Donald Trump after he suggested there was a terror attack #LastNightInSweden

Donald Trump has told a major Florida rally about a terror-related incident that happened “last night in Sweden”.

“You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” said Trump, before going on to reference major attacks in Brussels, Nice and Paris.

Sweden? Last night? Who would believe this?

Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet has given an account of the day’s reporting, including an incident of a man setting himself on fire, although intelligence services are not investigating. Otherwise, there was a fatal workplace accident, a drunk-driver and an avalanche warning due to harsh weather.

But no terror attack.

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt asked, “What has he been smoking?”, while linking to an article about Trump’s comments on Twitter

It appears to be the third false terror attack that members of the Trump administration have alleged since taking office last month.

Others gave their ideas for what the US President may have been referring to…

It’s been speculated that Trump’s comments may have been an unclear reference to a Fox News segment which alleged an increase in crime rates attributed to refugees.

These allegations are disputed according to 2016 crime figures released in Swedish media reports.
