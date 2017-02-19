People have been trolling Donald Trump after he suggested there was a terror attack #LastNightInSweden

Donald Trump has told a major Florida rally about a terror-related incident that happened “last night in Sweden”.

“You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” said Trump, before going on to reference major attacks in Brussels, Nice and Paris.

Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden".



There was NO "incident" in Sweden last night. pic.twitter.com/XtcC4PRiNU — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 19, 2017

Sweden? Last night? Who would believe this?

Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet has given an account of the day’s reporting, including an incident of a man setting himself on fire, although intelligence services are not investigating. Otherwise, there was a fatal workplace accident, a drunk-driver and an avalanche warning due to harsh weather.

But no terror attack.

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt asked, “What has he been smoking?”, while linking to an article about Trump’s comments on Twitter

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

It appears to be the third false terror attack that members of the Trump administration have alleged since taking office last month.

Trump's White House has now made up three terrorist attacks to sell their #MuslimBan



1. Bowling Green

2. Atlanta

3. Sweden — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) February 19, 2017

Others gave their ideas for what the US President may have been referring to…

BREAKING NEWS. Swedish police have released picture of the man sought for the terror attack #lastnightinsweden #swedenincident #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/MHYSkddnU7 — Neil Macdougall (@DougallChops) February 19, 2017

After the terrible events #lastnightinSweden , IKEA have sold out of this: pic.twitter.com/Bs1XI7ffKG — Jeanna Skinner (@JeannaLStars) February 19, 2017

My prayers and thoughts go to the people of Bøling Grön #JeSuisIkea #lastnightinsweden pic.twitter.com/Gy5whjzI4n — Postfaktisch🇪🇺 (@piarism) February 19, 2017

According to #WhiteHouseIntelligence four were arrested #lastnightinsweden after yuge fashion massacre a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/Ehcwt86uWp — Marcelo Diaz (@marce_162) February 19, 2017

Vultures gathering to eat in a chaotic down town Stockholm the morning after the horrors of #lastnightinsweden #fakenews @visitstockholm pic.twitter.com/7BNCchQ9TF — Per Larsson (@essingeper) February 19, 2017

It’s been speculated that Trump’s comments may have been an unclear reference to a Fox News segment which alleged an increase in crime rates attributed to refugees.

turns out "what happened last night in Sweden" actually just means "last night I was watching Tucker Carlson talk about Sweden" pic.twitter.com/6z5pfOJ7Yv — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 19, 2017

These allegations are disputed according to 2016 crime figures released in Swedish media reports.