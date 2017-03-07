People have been taking the mickey out of Trump's plans for replacing Obamacare

The Republican Party has just announced details of its Obamacare replacement policy, and it has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter for being worse than the original.

Donald Trump partially ran his campaign on the promise that he would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act that has given 20 million extra people health insurance, but which many Americans hate.

The resulting Twitter joke was to show two pictures side by side – the original, plus a worse version of it.

Obamacare vs Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/8VDZEAAtQx — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 7, 2017

No-one could take Gene Wilder’s crown, especially not Johnny Depp playing, well, himself, in the 2005 Charlie And The Chocolate Factory reboot.

There were obvious differences to point out between Obama and Trump themselves.

ObamaCare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/lvnuLFC8YQ — Jackie Carbajal (@jackiecarbajal) March 7, 2017

What about a classical art version?

Obamacare/ GOP Obamacare replacement pic.twitter.com/fryy7CSyOG — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) March 7, 2017

Remember the iconic 90s movie Clueless? That was great.

Obamacare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/Ajs2fhzKnk — Ira Madison III (@ira) March 7, 2017

What about the wannabe TV series that followed, featuring only two of the actors from the film? Not so much.

Speaking of the 90s, the original Aunt Viv played by Janet Hubert-Whitten in the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was irreplaceable.

Obamacare vs. GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/ghikTlabMJ — Rebecca Watson (@rebeccawatson) March 7, 2017

And yet she was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid from season four. Just like Obamacare.

Dodgy Simpsons merch proved a popular theme.

Obamacare vs. the GOP replacement pic.twitter.com/Sagwd2hU30 — pat tobin (@tastefactory) March 7, 2017

Others pointed out the more serious side of the insurance changes, claiming it would strip people of their coverage and lead to more deaths.

Okay, that one’s not so fun.

And then everyone realised there were probably better things to be doing.

"what did you do when they took away your healthcare?" "made memes about it" — stacy-marie ishmael (@s_m_i) March 7, 2017

Now we feel bad.