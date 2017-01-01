People have been sharing their broken New Year's resolutions and it will make you feel better about your life decisions

If you haven’t got 2017 off to the healthy, proactive, organised start you envisioned, just know you’re not alone.

As proof, here are people sharing the New Year’s resolutions they’ve broken on Twitter. We promise taking a look at these fails will make you feel better.

There’s this breakfast of champions.

An update on my healthy eating New Year resolution pic.twitter.com/Xo3Tlqrf9M — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) January 1, 2017

Meanwhile, this Tweeter’s tale of a broken phone is just, well, a little bit tragic…

I won't break nor lose another phone this year I promise — Bianca Reyes (@bienquerois) December 31, 2016

Guess who dropped her phone (in the presence of her parents) face-first onto the floor from our 4ft-high bar table??? YA THAT IDIOT IS ME — Bianca Reyes (@bienquerois) January 1, 2017

Even the smallest of tasks can seem difficult on New Year’s Day. It’s no wonder we push back starting those resolutions really…

New Year's Resolution: Exercise more

Began: approx. 8 AM, Jan 1

Broken: approx. 8:00:07 AM, Jan 1

Reason: difficulty in putting on sock — carol hedges (@carolJhedges) January 1, 2017

The thing is, you just can’t deny yourself the things you love.

First 2017 New Year's resolution broken: "I will not eat bacon." — Jim Pothier (@jimpothier) January 1, 2017

Yes! I just got back from waffle house⚡️ “Have you already broken your new year's resolution? ”https://t.co/hlAdq3wyCc — umaimah (@coloured_braids) January 1, 2017

lol my new year's resolution was broken at 12:04 when I decided to eat a 6 pack of donuts — cole p (@colempeterson) January 1, 2017

But at least people are being honest about their failures, hey?

My Dad, coming in from a cigarette:

"well, I've broken my new year's resolution" — Sid Wick (@OnMyWick) January 1, 2017

12 hours into the year and I've already broken my New Year's resolution TWICE — Jess (@JessDunderdale) January 1, 2017

Broke my new year's resolution not to go on Twitter. Dammit. — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) January 1, 2017

Let’s just give this whole “New Year, New Me” thing another go tomorrow, shall we?

