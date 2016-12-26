People have been comparing their weirdest Christmas presents and there are some absolute belters

You may not have got everything you wanted this Christmas, but at least you didn’t get some of these weird and wonderful presents.

The good folks on Twitter have been showing off some of the more unusual and less desirable gifts they’ve received this year and, well, see for yourself…

Possibly the weirdest present I've ever received... buckets with crisps in all in a nappy box?? pic.twitter.com/ybzQm5ewdL — toni (@ToniBirtle_13) December 25, 2016

And the award for strangest Christmas present goes to.... Cat-Sushi pic.twitter.com/PPEqjqSgJw — Wattsy (@GoodrichWatts) December 25, 2016

Straight to the top of the " weird present" chart, yup, the 2017 Putin calendar... pic.twitter.com/aGjrs8SZCG — Paul Veal (@PaulVealsReal) December 25, 2016

AHAHAHA WHY HAS @JoeTasker GOT ME THIS FOR CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/NZIft7DcMV — Lee Grinchcliffe (@ItsLeeHinchy) December 25, 2016

If you get a weird Christmas present you didn't want, just know my granny got me this pic.twitter.com/r7sznl9DKU — savanna kerstiens (@savannnna_k) December 25, 2016

Of course, just because your present is weird, it doesn’t mean it’s not kind of awesome.

my mum got a life size morrrissey pic.twitter.com/WHBFHKqlQT — Freya Thomson (@freyathomsonn) December 25, 2016

"Money and gifts can't buy happiness"



Ok then wtf is this? Ya boi has Obama on a blanket 🙌🏽😭#merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/irYuXTxA0A — Samuel Jackson (@samuelbjackson) December 25, 2016

Ultimately though you should probably just be grateful if you know what your present is.

My little brother got this for Christmas. WTF IS THIS THING pic.twitter.com/vBTH0kXdNK — Jon Eberhard (@JonEberhard) December 25, 2016

No idea.