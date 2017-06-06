People have a lot to say about Vogue Williams’ article calling for mass internment of extremists

Vogue Williams has called for the mass internment of extremists in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in the UK.

The Irish model addressed the subject in her recent column for the Sunday World titled, 'Internment camps are a grim necessity'.

The piece has since received a huge amount of negative backlash online.

Vogue Williams has called for mass internment of Muslims, lads. pic.twitter.com/JtsCk1nKiU — Elvis Buñuelo (@Mr_Considerate) June 4, 2017

The 31-year-old believes that the 3,000 extremists currently living in the UK should be locked up, even though similar actions with IRA members in Northern Ireland didn’t work.

“I know it didn’t work with the internment of IRA members in Northern Ireland when 2,000 alleged paramilitaries were held without trial in makeshift camps”.

She also said that she “fully agrees” with the ban of British jihadis from returning to the UK.

"Powers to ban British jihadis from returning to the UK have been used for the first time and I fully agree with that.

"Anyone who leaves Britain and Ireland to fight alongside ISIS can stay out. I don't care what age or what their circumstances are."

She referenced Muslim former police chief Tarique Ghaffur and his proposal to create an internment camps for radical extremists.

She said: "This is something that should be decided by the people, but I certainly agree with it" reasoning that "the only way to stop these senseless attacks is to put any potential threats away.

"In today's case the terrorists cannot be negotiated with."

People have since taken to Twitter to slam the article.

Don't assume Vogue Williams is stupid. Do her the credit of finding her views totalitarian, oppressive and genuinely sinister. pic.twitter.com/i3Wz5tVvfR — Donald Clarke (@DonaldClarke63) June 5, 2017

Happy to be proven wrong: maybe Vogue Williams has a PhD in Security & Defence, but until then I don't think she's qualified to offer advice https://t.co/mTkmrDq6jO — Una Clarke (@UnaClarke) June 5, 2017

Somewhere between "Donald Trump is president" and "Vogue Williams says bring back internment" I think my mind gave up questioning things — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) June 5, 2017

You're an absolute gobshite @VogueWilliams. How dare you? So many Irish men & women suffered under internment. Go read a history book. https://t.co/1raAZeqhZz — Niamh Cusack (@NiamhSF_) June 5, 2017

Fairly conclusive proof that Vogue Williams is a fucking moron. https://t.co/KGH8msTWaS — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) June 5, 2017

DJ, Reality TV, ex wife of a boyband singer, girlfriend of a reality TV "star" @VogueWilliams now adds Counterterrorism Expert to her CV. pic.twitter.com/DNnOin6DpM — John McGahon (@John_McGahon) June 5, 2017