People have a lot to say about the new sunbed tax
Paschal Donohoe has taken to the stand and revealed the news of #Budget18.
Among the many points made such as €1.83bn being allocated for housing in 2018, people on Twitter can’t stop talking about the rise in sunbed VAT from 13.5% to 23%.
When you hear sunbed tax in #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/5eSR1OFfum— John Roycroft (@torban69) October 10, 2017
News Filters Through To Sunbed Enthusiasts As VAT Rate Raised From 13.5% To 23%#Budget18 #Sunbeds pic.twitter.com/WTx42Gmq4L— Feach News (@_FeachNews) October 10, 2017
Increases VAT on sunbeds. Now every fecking date I have on POF will be covered in fake tan. FFS Pascal. #Budget18— Tom Swanick (@TomSwanick) October 10, 2017
And in the office @FeilimMac openly weeps at the news that sunbed prices are increasing #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/AkeTBWkNp9— Josh Powell (@jgpowell13) October 10, 2017
With all the new solar panels there’s an alternative for sunbed users, maybe the rainy day fund won’t be needed #Budget18 #Budget2018— Deloitte Ireland (@DeloitteIreland) October 10, 2017
How DARE they touch sunbeds, is NOTHING sacred #Budget18— Fíona (@FionaCuffed) October 10, 2017
It's far from sunbed taxes ye were reared Paschal #notions #budget18— Neil Dooley (@NeilDooley) October 10, 2017
I was just about to start doing the beds again #Budget18 #sunbeds— QuackQuack (@ashQzack) October 10, 2017
Pretty sad day for the sunbed loving wine drinking sugar addicted smoker...#Budget18 pic.twitter.com/KpWgjZOr6r— Mairéad Ní Chuaig (@MaireadNiChuaig) October 10, 2017
