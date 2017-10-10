People have a lot to say about the new sunbed tax

Back to Discover Home

Paschal Donohoe has taken to the stand and revealed the news of #Budget18.

Among the many points made such as €1.83bn being allocated for housing in 2018, people on Twitter can’t stop talking about the rise in sunbed VAT from 13.5% to 23%.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover