People have a lot to say about the new sunbed tax

Paschal Donohoe has taken to the stand and revealed the news of #Budget18.

Among the many points made such as €1.83bn being allocated for housing in 2018, people on Twitter can’t stop talking about the rise in sunbed VAT from 13.5% to 23%.

When you hear sunbed tax in #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/5eSR1OFfum — John Roycroft (@torban69) October 10, 2017

News Filters Through To Sunbed Enthusiasts As VAT Rate Raised From 13.5% To 23%#Budget18 #Sunbeds pic.twitter.com/WTx42Gmq4L — Feach News (@_FeachNews) October 10, 2017

Increases VAT on sunbeds. Now every fecking date I have on POF will be covered in fake tan. FFS Pascal. #Budget18 — Tom Swanick (@TomSwanick) October 10, 2017

And in the office @FeilimMac openly weeps at the news that sunbed prices are increasing #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/AkeTBWkNp9 — Josh Powell (@jgpowell13) October 10, 2017

With all the new solar panels there’s an alternative for sunbed users, maybe the rainy day fund won’t be needed #Budget18 #Budget2018 — Deloitte Ireland (@DeloitteIreland) October 10, 2017

How DARE they touch sunbeds, is NOTHING sacred #Budget18 — Fíona (@FionaCuffed) October 10, 2017

It's far from sunbed taxes ye were reared Paschal #notions #budget18 — Neil Dooley (@NeilDooley) October 10, 2017

I was just about to start doing the beds again #Budget18 #sunbeds — QuackQuack (@ashQzack) October 10, 2017