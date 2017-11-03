People have a lot to say about Prime Time’s ‘Nightmare to Let’ investigation
Last night RTÉ aired a special investigation, ‘Nightmare to Let’ as part of their current affairs show, Prime Time.
The programme highlighted some of the dangerously overcrowded private rental, slum-like conditions within the Irish private rental sector.
The investigation, which was six months in the making, showed a 10-bed property in Crumlin which housed 40 occupants for €250 PPPM.
#RTEInvestigates: 'The accommodation I was in was the horriblest place I've ever been ... I was at the lowest point in my life being there.' pic.twitter.com/SC738YwGof— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 2, 2017
The also found 23 tenants living in a 3-bed house in Rathmines.
The special, which made for some shocking viewing, provoked anger with people online.
And right on the door of a local TDs office #RTEInvestigates pic.twitter.com/0mxrI0LWRZ— David Fogarty (@fogarachi) November 2, 2017
Dublin City Council are as much a disgrace as the landlords. They couldn’t care less it’s just causing them hassle it seems #rteinvestigates— Graham Patchell (@GrahamPatchell) November 2, 2017
One word explains these appalling living conditions and inhuman treatment of people - GREED. #RTEInvestigates— Mary Carolan (@MaryCarolanIT) November 2, 2017
This is Ireland in 2017 people & the government will tell us that the economy is booming & everything is great! #Shocking #RTEInvestigates— Seán O'Connor (@seansocoo) November 2, 2017
The best little Country in the world in which to do business..........if you're a landlord. #RTEinvestigates— Niall M Dowd (@zylon9) November 2, 2017
I thought Ireland had gotten rid of its slum landlords, profiting from, and preying on, the weak? #rteinvestigates pic.twitter.com/tIWoS3y4GY— Marion McGarry (@marion_mcgarry) November 2, 2017
Disgraceful & unacceptable conditions in properties akin to modern day tenements. Enforcement appears totally inadequate #RTEInvestigates— Majella O'Dea (@MajellaODea) November 2, 2017
Important to note that there’s nearly 8,500 homeless people who cannot afford this dangerous accommodation. #RTEInvestigates #rtept— Echo Chamber Podcast (@EchoChambersPod) November 2, 2017
16 people in 1 room paying €350 each: €5,600 a month cash. 42 in the house: €14,700. Over to you @RevenueIE #NightmareToLet #RTEInvestigates— Ciaran Byrne (@CiaranByrne) November 2, 2017
Three multiple occupancy buildings located in Crumlin, Kilmainham and Rathmines, with more than 120 tenants between them have since been closed after inspection by Dublin Fire Brigade.
