People have a lot to say about Prime Time’s ‘Nightmare to Let’ investigation

Last night RTÉ aired a special investigation, ‘Nightmare to Let’ as part of their current affairs show, Prime Time.

The programme highlighted some of the dangerously overcrowded private rental, slum-like conditions within the Irish private rental sector.

The investigation, which was six months in the making, showed a 10-bed property in Crumlin which housed 40 occupants for €250 PPPM.

The also found 23 tenants living in a 3-bed house in Rathmines.

The special, which made for some shocking viewing, provoked anger with people online.

Three multiple occupancy buildings located in Crumlin, Kilmainham and Rathmines, with more than 120 tenants between them have since been closed after inspection by Dublin Fire Brigade.
By Anna O'Donoghue

