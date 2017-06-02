People have a lot to say about Mick Wallace’s latest wardrobe choice

Like all successful politicians, Mick Wallace is a man known to stand up for what he believes in.

And among many things, it seems the one thing the Wexford TD is a stickler about is defying a conventional dress code.

Mr Wallace is known for entering the Dáil in simple pink t-shirt or a football jersey but yesterday donned something new and people really aren't sure.

Speaking about a report on the Recognition of Traveller Ethnicity, he addressed the chamber wearing a grey vest.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó’Feargháil addressed the subject of introducing a Dáil dress code in October of last year.
By Anna O'Donoghue

