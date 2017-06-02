People have a lot to say about Mick Wallace’s latest wardrobe choice

Like all successful politicians, Mick Wallace is a man known to stand up for what he believes in.

And among many things, it seems the one thing the Wexford TD is a stickler about is defying a conventional dress code.

Mr Wallace is known for entering the Dáil in simple pink t-shirt or a football jersey but yesterday donned something new and people really aren't sure.

Speaking about a report on the Recognition of Traveller Ethnicity, he addressed the chamber wearing a grey vest.

Jaysus. I hate the guff about dressing 'appropriately' in Leinster House, but then I see @wallacemick turn up like this, and I think... pic.twitter.com/rHcER8bvJv — Eoin O'Malley (@AnMailleach) June 1, 2017

Mick Wallace, can you tell which is him? pic.twitter.com/BQeI2csxkf — Marc Metcalfe (@mcbadcalf) June 1, 2017

Anyone else think Mick Wallace totally stole Britney's crossroads look? pic.twitter.com/X653Lxc7ca — Aoife Bannon (@aoifeban) June 1, 2017

And Pres Trump doesn't buy global warming? Look at the impact it's already had. It's too hot for Mick Wallace to wear sleeves in parliament pic.twitter.com/MzuEN5Nr8a — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 1, 2017

The Boyband look is back!Mick Wallace has never been one to dress smartly in the Dáil. Today was no exception! should there be a dress code? pic.twitter.com/JgeDfTbavK — Elaine (@tv3elaine) June 1, 2017

We could all learn something from Mick Wallace in giving zero fucks pic.twitter.com/J6lzgOleb9 — Stephen Curtis (@StephenCur) June 1, 2017

If I showed up to Leinster House dressed like this the ushers wouldn't let me in. Mick Wallace doesn't have to wear a suit but come on. https://t.co/l7Tt5ikCey — Séamus Kearney (@SeamusjKearney) June 1, 2017

Mick: I want to ask the minister if she has her tickets?

Minister: Tickets for what?

MW: The gun show *slowly kisses each bicep* pic.twitter.com/ePQCHlsm2i — Conor Gallagher (@ConorGallaghe_r) June 1, 2017

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó’Feargháil addressed the subject of introducing a Dáil dress code in October of last year.