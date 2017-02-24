People got OTT excited watching Barack Obama get a cup of coffee

Barack Obama has been taking some time to relax since Donald Trump took over as President.

But the former commander-in-chief seems to be as popular as ever.

Obama stopped off for a coffee while in New York earlier today people went wild.

Not even international superstars get that warm a greeting, but Obama looked pretty pleased with the reception.

We're pretty sure if Barack ever makes his way back to Ireland he'll get a similarly warm response.
By Steve Neville

