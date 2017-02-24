People got OTT excited watching Barack Obama get a cup of coffee
24/02/2017 - 21:10:11Back to Discover Home
Barack Obama has been taking some time to relax since Donald Trump took over as President.
But the former commander-in-chief seems to be as popular as ever.
Obama stopped off for a coffee while in New York earlier today people went wild.
President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017
Not even international superstars get that warm a greeting, but Obama looked pretty pleased with the reception.
We're pretty sure if Barack ever makes his way back to Ireland he'll get a similarly warm response.
Join the conversation - comment here