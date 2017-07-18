People dressed as emoji have won a Guinness World Record title

People dressed as the faces of emoji for a Guinness World Record attempt in celebration of World Emoji Day.

Some 531 people dressed as the characters which are used across Twitter and Facebook plus Apples iOS and Google’s Android devices.

They included winking face, smiling face, pizza and poop emoji.

Emoji fans gathered near Westminster for the London part of the challenge, which came two days ahead of World Emoji Day.

The successful attempt also coincided with the upcoming worldwide release of The Emoji Movie.