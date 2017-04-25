People can't wait to see Bernie Sanders in Dublin

Bernie Sanders is coming to Dublin next month.

*excited*

In 'An Evening with Bernie Sanders' he will explain his vision for America and the world as in his book Our Revolution.

He will be interviewed by Irish economist David McWilliam as part of the Dalkey Book Festival.

The event is to take place at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Sunday June 4, 2017.

Tickets are priced from €15 and include a copy of his book.

