People can't get over these pictures of a young Justin Trudeau

Back to Discover Home

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau has already won the hearts of admirers across the world thanks to his progressive policies, repartee with the press and let’s face it, smouldering good looks.

But now pictures have been unearthed of the young PM, and people are loving it.

And you can see why.

Damn, Justin!

Even in a dad fleece, everyone still thought the PM was, well, gorgeous.

And there are more pictures, to really give you an idea.

He might even have taken Joe Biden’s crown as the internet’s ultimate hot-when-young politician.

Trudeau’s at least joined Biden in the political crush hall of fame.

Some pointed out that back in the day Justin was serving a Richard Gere look, which can only be a good thing.

People even appreciated him during an awkward long haired phase.

And despite his good guy reputation now, people on Twitter couldn’t help but point out that he looked like a bit of a bad boy.

But let’s face it, things only went uphill for the politician.

Thank you, Justin, for being you.

Canada GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
KEYWORDS: Justin Trudeau

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover