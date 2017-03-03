People can't get over Sports Direct becoming the unlikely owner of Agent Provocateur

Back to Discover Home

There was an unexpected twist in the tale of Agent Provocateur announcing it was heading into administration when Mike Ashley popped up and said he would buy it.

The billionaire Sports Direct owner is believed to have snapped up the struggling store for the tidy sum of £31m.

Now it’s fair to say that the worlds of luxury lingerie and cheap sportswear couldn’t be further apart, which is why many have struggled to comprehend the deal.

Though some have been a bit more positive and seen the collaboration as potentially something to get excited about.

KEYWORDS: Administration, Agent provocateur, Mike Ashley, Shopping, Sports Direct

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover