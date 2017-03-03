People can't get over Sports Direct becoming the unlikely owner of Agent Provocateur

There was an unexpected twist in the tale of Agent Provocateur announcing it was heading into administration when Mike Ashley popped up and said he would buy it.

The billionaire Sports Direct owner is believed to have snapped up the struggling store for the tidy sum of £31m.

Now it’s fair to say that the worlds of luxury lingerie and cheap sportswear couldn’t be further apart, which is why many have struggled to comprehend the deal.

I can't believe Sports Direct might be buying Agent Provocateur?!? Surely not?! 😳👙👟 — Jodie Oliver-Howar (@Jodlet) March 2, 2017

Agent Provocateur is being bought by Sports Direct... You used to be greeted at the door with champagne, now it'll be a giant mug of cava. — rebel rebel (@topshopgoth) March 2, 2017

Sports Direct to takeover Agent Provocateur? Horror. Suspender belts with a Dunlop logo and go-faster stripes — MrsMills (@MrsMillsST) March 2, 2017

I am all for 'sport luxe' but if Sports Direct buying Agent Provocateur has ANY EFFECT AT ALL on quality of design, I'm burning it all down — CC (@chloevcamp) March 2, 2017

Though some have been a bit more positive and seen the collaboration as potentially something to get excited about.

@nmattinson @benjaminmarlow Where else could you buy a £400 bra and a GIANT MUG in the same trip? — Bryan Roberts (@BryanRoberts72) March 2, 2017

@hansmollman I'm just excited to see the new gigantic carrier bags — Paul Curry (@cr3) March 2, 2017

A MANCHESTER UNITED THEMED WASPIE SET — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 2, 2017