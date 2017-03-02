People aren't entirely sure about Trump's new look from his visit to Virginia
When Donald Trump visited Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, he decided to try out a new look while making a speech aboard nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald Ford.
The US president was given a military jacket to take home, and he took it as an opportunity to jazz up his wardrobe a bit.
Well, this is new pic.twitter.com/WyFWItTMWX— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 2, 2017
Trump started his speech by saying: “They just gave me this beautiful jacket. They said ‘here Mr President, please take this home’. I said ‘let me wear it’.
“And then they gave me the beautiful hat and I said ‘you know, maybe I’ll do that’. We have a great Make America Great Again hat but I said ‘this is a special night, we’re wearing this, right?’
“So I have no idea how it looks, but I think it looks good, it’s a great looking hat. Just like this is a great looking ship.”
"This is a great looking hat, isn't it?" pic.twitter.com/CpQ6cCdeE0— Austin Hunt (@AustinHunt) March 2, 2017
Well, Twitter had their say on what they thought about the outfit, and some are quite overwhelmed.
Did you see Trump in that jacket? pic.twitter.com/iR3K6YFgly— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) March 2, 2017
I don't think I have ever seen Trump not wearing a suit jacket or a sports jacket. It's a lot to take in. https://t.co/KGRt6FdJz3— Rosemarie Ward (@Rosemarie_Ward) March 2, 2017
TRUMP WEARING NAVY JACKET & HAT IS TOO MUCH. THIS IS #OUTRAGEOUS.— Human Being (@Trackerinblue) March 2, 2017
Of course, many couldn’t resist cracking some jokes about the way Trump looked.
Is it me or do Trump's hands look extra small in his Navy jacket?— Ben Freeman (@BenFreemanDC) March 2, 2017
Trump looks a tourist in that hat and jacket, like he bought it in the gift shop— Jason Lawhead (@JasonLawhead) March 2, 2017
Oh God, Trump in a baseball cap 'n' bomber jacket combo. V. David Brent.— Alex Ashby (@Xandervoice) March 2, 2017
Donald Trump looks stupid in that XXXL jacket.— Brian Le Mec (@Dalmatio) March 2, 2017
But you know what? Obviously, some appear to love the look.
Trump's jacket though 🎉🎉🎉— Alana Abramson (@aabramson) March 2, 2017
@realDonaldTrump is the man!! Looking great in that @USNavy hat and jacket..👏👏👏 #Trump #FoxNews— Mark (@Manohio75) March 2, 2017
LOVE the Jacket & Hat Pres. Trump was given & wore during this speech. His Genuine Patriotism could not be more evident & people feel it! https://t.co/sYQf9JthH1— Robin Martin (@robinmartin2424) March 2, 2017
Well, this person reckons Trump certainly seemed to enjoy wearing something different anyway…
I bet Trump sleeps in that jacket tonight.— J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) March 2, 2017
