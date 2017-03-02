People aren't entirely sure about Trump's new look from his visit to Virginia

When Donald Trump visited Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, he decided to try out a new look while making a speech aboard nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald Ford.

President Donald J. Trump



The US president was given a military jacket to take home, and he took it as an opportunity to jazz up his wardrobe a bit.

Well, this is new pic.twitter.com/WyFWItTMWX — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 2, 2017

Trump started his speech by saying: “They just gave me this beautiful jacket. They said ‘here Mr President, please take this home’. I said ‘let me wear it’.

“And then they gave me the beautiful hat and I said ‘you know, maybe I’ll do that’. We have a great Make America Great Again hat but I said ‘this is a special night, we’re wearing this, right?’

“So I have no idea how it looks, but I think it looks good, it’s a great looking hat. Just like this is a great looking ship.”

"This is a great looking hat, isn't it?" pic.twitter.com/CpQ6cCdeE0 — Austin Hunt (@AustinHunt) March 2, 2017

Well, Twitter had their say on what they thought about the outfit, and some are quite overwhelmed.

Did you see Trump in that jacket? pic.twitter.com/iR3K6YFgly — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) March 2, 2017

I don't think I have ever seen Trump not wearing a suit jacket or a sports jacket. It's a lot to take in. https://t.co/KGRt6FdJz3 — Rosemarie Ward (@Rosemarie_Ward) March 2, 2017

TRUMP WEARING NAVY JACKET & HAT IS TOO MUCH. THIS IS #OUTRAGEOUS. — Human Being (@Trackerinblue) March 2, 2017

Of course, many couldn’t resist cracking some jokes about the way Trump looked.

Is it me or do Trump's hands look extra small in his Navy jacket? — Ben Freeman (@BenFreemanDC) March 2, 2017

Trump looks a tourist in that hat and jacket, like he bought it in the gift shop — Jason Lawhead (@JasonLawhead) March 2, 2017

Oh God, Trump in a baseball cap 'n' bomber jacket combo. V. David Brent. — Alex Ashby (@Xandervoice) March 2, 2017

Donald Trump looks stupid in that XXXL jacket. — Brian Le Mec (@Dalmatio) March 2, 2017

But you know what? Obviously, some appear to love the look.

Trump's jacket though 🎉🎉🎉 — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) March 2, 2017

LOVE the Jacket & Hat Pres. Trump was given & wore during this speech. His Genuine Patriotism could not be more evident & people feel it! https://t.co/sYQf9JthH1 — Robin Martin (@robinmartin2424) March 2, 2017

Well, this person reckons Trump certainly seemed to enjoy wearing something different anyway…