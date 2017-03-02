People aren't entirely sure about Trump's new look from his visit to Virginia

Back to Discover Home

When Donald Trump visited Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, he decided to try out a new look while making a speech aboard nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald Ford.

President Donald J. Trump

The US president was given a military jacket to take home, and he took it as an opportunity to jazz up his wardrobe a bit.

Trump started his speech by saying: “They just gave me this beautiful jacket. They said ‘here Mr President, please take this home’. I said ‘let me wear it’.

“And then they gave me the beautiful hat and I said ‘you know, maybe I’ll do that’. We have a great Make America Great Again hat but I said ‘this is a special night, we’re wearing this, right?’

“So I have no idea how it looks, but I think it looks good, it’s a great looking hat. Just like this is a great looking ship.”

Well, Twitter had their say on what they thought about the outfit, and some are quite overwhelmed.

Of course, many couldn’t resist cracking some jokes about the way Trump looked.

But you know what? Obviously, some appear to love the look.

Well, this person reckons Trump certainly seemed to enjoy wearing something different anyway…
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Newport Politics

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover