People are writing their own epitaphs using predictive text and they are pretty profound

What do you want written on your gravestone?

A classic quote, perhaps, or a snippet of a poem that sums up your attitude towards life?

Well, if the pressure of thinking up something pithy and profound that will define you for the rest of time is too much, you could always get a little help from your smartphone.

How about we use predictive text to write our own epitaphs?



Write “Here lies [YOUR NAME]. [preferred pronoun] was...” and let your phone finish the rest.



Mine is:



Here lies Alexander Zalben. He was clearly not wrong. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 1, 2018

That was the plan put forward by Twitter user Alex Zalben.

So, using the predictive text function on their phones to complete their sentences and commemorate their lives, the people of Twitter responded.

Some were suitably celebratory.

Here lies Mark Hoppus. He was so awesome he did not have a great game. https://t.co/1a8hXQ42rF — new year new mark (@markhoppus) January 2, 2018

Here lies Laura. She was so good I suspect she actually enjoyed both her bath and her blow to the head. https://t.co/DaMcuDgaj3 — Laura M. Browning (@ellembee) January 2, 2018

Here lies Chris Stedman. He was sweet and genuinely curious about how he was doing https://t.co/ZKaeRpSwGr — Seasonal Affective Display Name (@ChrisDStedman) January 2, 2018

Here lies Nish Kumar. He was a great man.



Not my words. The words of my phone. https://t.co/8jg4ZqeBtH — (((Nish Kumar))) (@MrNishKumar) January 2, 2018

Some seemed like they might sort of be onto something.

Here lies Ann Telnaes. She seems taller that way — Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) January 1, 2018

"Here lies Terri Doty. She was going through my emails and not getting back to me."



... 😬 https://t.co/Dy725oAOoz — Terri Doty (@TeeDotally) January 1, 2018

Here lies Milly Thomas. She was just a little overwhelmed with the way you did it. https://t.co/FOjCXIkBYU — Milly Thomas🌈 (@missmillythomas) January 2, 2018

Here lies Nate Punzalan. He was going to be a little late to the party. https://t.co/tMMa9MtK7D — Nate Punzalan (@natepunzalan6) January 2, 2018

Some were really, really sad.

Here lies Fiona Kyle. She was just trying not to be happy. — FionaCK (@FionaCK) January 2, 2018

Here lies Heather. She was just so tired 😴 https://t.co/xKs7kU6O6h — 2018, it’s me (heather + porg) (@NerdHeather) January 2, 2018

Here lies Maris Kreizman. She was just saying that she didn't want to go. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 2, 2018

And some made no sense whatsoever.

Here lies Mitch Gerads. He was also the one that said that the same thing that was a good time.



Go home epitaph, you’re drunk. https://t.co/fJs59k03tD — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) January 2, 2018

Why not start a new year by thinking about your own death?