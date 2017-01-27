People are worried about Donald Trump's wall and avocados

Just when you thought we’d reached peak avocado (scrolling through your Instagram it seems like it’s the only foodstuff available), it’s now actually started to feature in politics.

Well, not directly – it’s not like an avocado is going to run for president any time soon (although we would low-key love to see that). Instead, avocados are strongly featuring in the debate over Donald Trump building a wall on the border between the US and Mexico.

As you can imagine, when Trump signed an executive order moving forward with the wall, there was uproar. Who would pay for it? Would it actually come into fruition? What would the political implications be? But for the more, ahem, middle class of us, one thing was at the forefront of our mind: what would happen to avocados?

Given Trump has suggested a 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the wall, this could have a huge impact on the goods that come into America. Putting it plainly, this could mean precious avocados might become either more expensive or, dare we say it, more scarce.

Aside from the political minefield that is Trump’s plans to build a wall, what about the avocados?!

There seriously might be a middle class riot.

It really would mean that the poor, unfortunate, avocado-loving Americans end up paying for the wall.

It would have some serious knock-on effects to important things like guacamole.

Phew – we’re glad that amongst all this political turbulence, nobody seems to have lost their perspective...
