People are worried about Donald Trump's wall and avocados

Just when you thought we’d reached peak avocado (scrolling through your Instagram it seems like it’s the only foodstuff available), it’s now actually started to feature in politics.

Well, not directly – it’s not like an avocado is going to run for president any time soon (although we would low-key love to see that). Instead, avocados are strongly featuring in the debate over Donald Trump building a wall on the border between the US and Mexico.

I'm gonna miss avocados/democracy — No Puppet (@eastsidekate) January 26, 2017

As you can imagine, when Trump signed an executive order moving forward with the wall, there was uproar. Who would pay for it? Would it actually come into fruition? What would the political implications be? But for the more, ahem, middle class of us, one thing was at the forefront of our mind: what would happen to avocados?

Given Trump has suggested a 20% tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the wall, this could have a huge impact on the goods that come into America. Putting it plainly, this could mean precious avocados might become either more expensive or, dare we say it, more scarce.

Aside from the political minefield that is Trump’s plans to build a wall, what about the avocados?!

My only concern with the Trump Wall is: Where are we going to get avocados from? I'm an avocado lover. #concernedcitizen #trumpwall #avocado — Danny Boushebel (@dannyboushebel) January 26, 2017

As an #avocado lover, this import tax plan is a nightmare. Not trying to pay for a #wall that is just a symbol of @POTUS' xenophobia. — Beby (@bebyMD) January 27, 2017

Middle America - sorry. Enjoy the last of your Mexican avocados. — yobagoya (@EdenMW) January 26, 2017

There seriously might be a middle class riot.

"FREE GUAC!!!"

White soccer moms protesting Trump's Mexican Import tax that could cause an avocado shortage #avocado — kupmuff (@kupmuff) January 26, 2017

I think the wall is a stupid idea and if it increases the cost of #avocado , expect revolution. #NoBanNoWall #SaveGuac #ImmigrantsWelcome — Jen Charles (@JenKeastCharles) January 27, 2017

It really would mean that the poor, unfortunate, avocado-loving Americans end up paying for the wall.

A 20% tax on Imports doesn't mean #Mexico pays for the wall, it means US citizens pay for the wall one higher-priced #avocado at a time. — Scott Wands (@magicwands1978) January 27, 2017

GUAC AT CHIPOTLE IS ALREADY TWO DOLLARS BASICALLY NOW TRUMP IS GONNA TAX MEXICAN IMPORTS AND YOU SAID THIS GUY WAS A POPULIST? — nicholas j. (@NicholasJWilly) January 26, 2017

It would have some serious knock-on effects to important things like guacamole.

If this wall gets built and the price of avocados goes up, I will never be able to afford guac with my nachos. #Avocado #Trump — T(eam Canada) (@BigNasty604) January 27, 2017

If @realDonaldTrump builds the wall Americans can forget about avocado. No more guac and chips for you! #avocado #StopTheWall #nomorehate — Ana Lino (@anittalino) January 26, 2017

I love #avocado! Will the @realDonaldTrump wall block my guac? 1.3 billion pounds of avocados are shipped from #Mexico to the #US each year pic.twitter.com/5XE4KVdORE — Esteban (@KreeMazter) January 2, 2017

Phew – we’re glad that amongst all this political turbulence, nobody seems to have lost their perspective...