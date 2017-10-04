People are wondering what exactly the 'British dream' is after Theresa May’s speech

It was nothing if not an eventful speech for Theresa May at the Conservative Party Conference in England.

But in between the coughing fits and the protester handing her a P45, there were some words and chief among them was the phrase “the British dream”.

In her speech in Manchester, the British PM said she would dedicate herself to “restoring hope, to renewing the British dream for a new generation of people”.

Not everyone was convinced by the phrase.

"the british dream" - is that...a thing? — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) October 4, 2017

can people please stop trying to make The British Dream a thing #cpc17 — Jon Stone (@joncstone) October 4, 2017

have never in my life heard this “The British Dream” phrase. Now being talked about as though it’s part of UK identity. Bizarre. #CPC17 — Matt Kelly (@mk1969) October 4, 2017

But what exactly is the British dream?

Naturally, Twitter had some suggestions.

theresa may keeps going on about The British Dream, which I can only assume is sainsbury's basic voddy on a park bench at 11am on sunday — mercury truther (@picardmemes) October 4, 2017

Wtf is the British Dream?



Bringing back Woolworths?#CPC17 — Matt (@makinthemost) October 4, 2017

The British Dream pic.twitter.com/RPCs6ornjJ — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) October 4, 2017

Finding a parking spot in the first row at Sainsburys #BritishDream — Brendon Hope (@BrendonHope) October 4, 2017

Obviously Brits being Brits, many of the suggestions were food-related.

British Dream is not a term I’ve heard very often before but Theresa May is repeating. Is it this? #TheresaMay #Conservativeconference pic.twitter.com/skMNWAvSPu — Leon Ward (@LeonjWard) October 4, 2017

When your mum says it’s chips for tea. #BritishDream — Dafydd Foster Evans (@DFosterEvans) October 4, 2017

Given May suffered a coughing fit halfway through her speech, perhaps her dreams were slightly different.

For those paying close attention, May did appear to outline what she believes the British dream to be.

May said she believes “in the dream that life should be better for the next generation”.

That may or may not involve giving them chips for tea.