People are trying to blow Hurricane Irma away with fans

As Hurricane Irma heads for Florida after ripping through the Caribbean, Americans have come up with a new way to protect their shores from another storm.

It’s not quite scientifically proven, though.

In an effort to “blow” the hurricane away, they’ve been photographing themselves pointing industrial fans, personal home fans, and even hairdryers out of their windows to will the storm away under the hashtag #unitedwefan.

It all started on Thursday, as storm Irma headed towards the US, when an ambitious member of the public set up the Facebook event: “Everybody Points Their Fans At The Hurricane To Blow It Away”.

Around 59,000 people said they were attending, and as the hurricane nears, some of them have been uploading pictures of their efforts.

This woman posted an image of her serious-looking fan to the event page, adding a patriotic: “We all need to do our part!”

Mine is going strong!! We all need to do our part!

Every little helps, and even the smallest fan could make the difference.

“Thank you for your bravery,” posted one person, under the photo of the mini fan.

A woman in Florida pulled out all the stops.

Yes, that’s two house fans, a Dyson, and a hairdryer.

Another’s small fan wasn’t even making a dent on the calm waters outside his window.

Doing my part!

“People, I’m here,” wrote our hero, who didn’t seem to be taking his job very seriously.

But there was a method to their very serious plan. On the event, one user reminded everyone to use their fans tactically.

“DO NOT point your fans to the southeast,” they said.

“It will only make Irma spin faster.

“THINK PEOPLE, this is not a joke.”

Now we just need everyone in Europe and west Africa to get out their vacuums, and everything should be okay.