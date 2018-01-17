People are sharing their stunning weather photos as #sneachta trends

As you more than likely already know from your news feed, it’s snowing in parts of the country today.

Storm Fionn brought a blanket of snow to parts of Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim and the images are simply stunning.

If you’re not excited about snow, are you even Irish?

The snow reaches Rathlin Island off the County Antrim coast. Photo by Douglas Cecil. #IrlSnow #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/mvDbpgW5gD — Barra Best (@barrabest) January 16, 2018

Another fine example of intricate 21st century Celtic knotwork there #Sligo #sneachta pic.twitter.com/huEjCKNHNu — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) January 16, 2018

A yellow wind alert still in place for Connacht, Munster and Leinster.

While there’s an orange warning for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.