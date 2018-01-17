People are sharing their stunning weather photos as #sneachta trends
As you more than likely already know from your news feed, it’s snowing in parts of the country today.
Storm Fionn brought a blanket of snow to parts of Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim and the images are simply stunning.
If you’re not excited about snow, are you even Irish?
#Sneachta Killeshin pic.twitter.com/8u34BmvGkl— Paul Kelly (@shortword) January 16, 2018
The snow reaches Rathlin Island off the County Antrim coast. Photo by Douglas Cecil. #IrlSnow #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/mvDbpgW5gD— Barra Best (@barrabest) January 16, 2018
Snowball fight #sneachta #Clondalkin pic.twitter.com/7nhJAOghVx— John Barrington (@PhuckAllCraic) January 16, 2018
#snowyStoneybatter a place of beauty! #sneachta #northinnercity pic.twitter.com/Qsitue6WPh— Cllr. Ray McAdam (@RayMcAdam) January 16, 2018
#sixgq #sneachta on Killakee Road & Hellfire Club pic.twitter.com/iPZbmpX2sX
— SavetheHellfire (@SavetheHellfire) January 16, 2018
Another fine example of intricate 21st century Celtic knotwork there #Sligo #sneachta pic.twitter.com/huEjCKNHNu— Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) January 16, 2018
Wintery morning Carrickmore Co Tyrone @WeatherCee @barrabest @JoannaDonnellyL @AimsirTG4 #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/YarXXcDKY0— Jimmy (@Jimmy48carmen) January 16, 2018
Bit of cross country on the 1hr morning commute #ticknock #sneachta #mtb pic.twitter.com/6BvljkYPpq— Kieran Keane (@kieroliver) January 17, 2018
#Monaghan currently the new North Pole and your telling me there's more to come!😱⛄ #StormFionn #Sneachta @AimsirTG4 @barrabest @MetEireann pic.twitter.com/5Ya5XRLcDG— Keith ✳ (@keith_D01) January 16, 2018
And it's back again! #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/7WSmSjge6q— Christine Whyte (@Tiney_Bopper) January 16, 2018
Acres of snow for sale. No snow kickers please! #Monaghan #sneachta #snow2018 @barrabest @WeatherCee @newslineweather @AimsirTG4 pic.twitter.com/PVmmVNAiox— Keith ✳ (@keith_D01) January 16, 2018
Ballaghaderreen Convent in today’s snow #sneachta pic.twitter.com/gMagGBp4J4— Ballaghaderreen (@BealachanDoirin) January 16, 2018
Roads dodgy enough in #glenravel. Glad to be home and dry. @barrabest @WeatherCee @AimsirTG4 @bbcnewsline #sneachta #snow #ItsSoCold pic.twitter.com/K9FAdDqhe6— Siobhan McMullan (@Siobhan48894133) January 16, 2018
Lots of #sneachta in Co.Monaghan today! pic.twitter.com/tvopJibeSD— Bethany (@BethrNolds) January 16, 2018
A yellow wind alert still in place for Connacht, Munster and Leinster.
While there’s an orange warning for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.
