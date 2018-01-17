People are sharing their stunning weather photos as #sneachta trends

Back to Discover Home

As you more than likely already know from your news feed, it’s snowing in parts of the country today.

Storm Fionn brought a blanket of snow to parts of Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim and the images are simply stunning.

If you’re not excited about snow, are you even Irish? 

Morning #sun through the #trees #snowday #hellfireclub #sneachta @savethehellfire

A post shared by ShellaMode.com (@michellecmolloy) on

A yellow wind alert still in place for Connacht, Munster and Leinster.

While there’s an orange warning for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover