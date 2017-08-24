People are sharing their stories from ‘when people were sound’ and it’s lovely

Irish mental health charities have taken to Twitter today to ask people to share stories that will restore our faith in humanity.

Stories of times when people have proven to be ‘pure sound’.

The campaign, #SoundEffect was launched by Lust for Life and Pieta House, who believe that “deep down most people are in face, sound”.

If you’ve witness someone being ‘pure sound’ to you or to someone else, the charities ask you to share it online in a bid to “turn up the volume on the power and importance of being sound”.

Speaking about the campaign, CEO of Pieta House, Brian Higgins, explained that they are trying to "create a huge wave of sound to drown out the negative noise our online spaces are awash in."
By Anna O'Donoghue

