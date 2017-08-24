People are sharing their stories from ‘when people were sound’ and it’s lovely
Irish mental health charities have taken to Twitter today to ask people to share stories that will restore our faith in humanity.
Stories of times when people have proven to be ‘pure sound’.
The campaign, #SoundEffect was launched by Lust for Life and Pieta House, who believe that “deep down most people are in face, sound”.
If you’ve witness someone being ‘pure sound’ to you or to someone else, the charities ask you to share it online in a bid to “turn up the volume on the power and importance of being sound”.
Speaking about the campaign, CEO of Pieta House, Brian Higgins, explained that they are trying to "create a huge wave of sound to drown out the negative noise our online spaces are awash in."
Stranded in Barcelona airport with Conor, lost bank card & no cash, a woman gave us €50 for food. No want for it to be returned!#SoundEffect https://t.co/pzFHwRGl25— Carol Byrne (@Carolb10) August 24, 2017
My 8 yr old donating her hard earned Christmas craft stall money to help a neighbour who was subjected to continous vandalism #soundeffect https://t.co/tJ4fIuhMDr— BJ Broderick (@BJ_Broderick) August 24, 2017
went to pay for my coffee at a garage in kilmeaden Waterford and realised I forgot my wallet. A man next to me just paid for it #SoundEffect— Jody Sutton (@jodysutts) August 24, 2017
After a fire my (v. young, not well-off) work mates did a whip-round the next day to help replace my wardrobe. Never forgotten! #SoundEffect https://t.co/XdxpIop6SV— Cat O Broin (@magicgoeshere) August 24, 2017
On Christmas Eve a Bus Driver in an out of service bus dropped me from the city to near my home when all the buses had stopped #SoundEffect— Fionnuala (@Fionnuala____) August 24, 2017
Just made a cup of tea for my mum for #soundeffect. Many giggle fits-many photo attempts! pic.twitter.com/e8a4QS3Q9v— Dermot Whelan (@DermotTodayFM) August 24, 2017
The @HAIRYLEMON1 let me off when I had lunch and then realised I didn't have my bank card #SoundEffect #TopLads (went back the next day!) https://t.co/mKYE5TVMvk— Michelle Duffy (@MADuffy_) August 24, 2017
Volunteered at a fundraisinh evebt recently, selling candle bags for €5 - a lady bought 1 bag handed us €50 asked for no change #SoundEffect— Katie B O'Neill (@ikatess_) August 24, 2017
@lustforlife @PietaHouse ~ I left my wallet on my car, drove away, freaked 😢 & sound person had left it in behind shop counter #SoundEffect— Dr. Malie Coyne 🕊 (@MalieCoyne) August 24, 2017
P.s if you see Tommy around tell him I said hello & you might offer to get him a coffee or a bite to eat as your Sound Effect❤#SoundEffect pic.twitter.com/vjtMlWQihD— Ashling dunphy (@Is_mise_aisling) August 24, 2017
My new bike was robbed, so my classmates got together and bought me a new one... awww I still get teary when I think about it! #soundeffect https://t.co/NZfhkEPeXP— Linz (@linzer_c) August 24, 2017
Hands were full w/ newborn baby and takeaway,lady from @fabiostakeaway brought dinner to the car 👍🏻 #SoundEffect @lustforlife @pietahouse pic.twitter.com/qTYjDtFpA4— Philip Magee (@philipmagee) August 24, 2017
