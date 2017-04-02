People are sharing the weirdest food they've snuck into the movies

Going to the movies might be a great night out, but it sure adds up after you’ve bought your ticket and loaded up on the obligatory snacks. This means that necessity drives many of us to do the morally dubious: sneaking our own food into the theatre.

Few of us out there haven’t surreptitiously smuggled a packet of Maltesers into the latest James Bond film, but it will soon become apparent that this is small fry. Now people are taking to Twitter to share the craziest food they’ve snuck into the cinema, and the answers are as baffling as they are hilarious.

What's the most outlandish food you've snuck into a movie theater? My top 2 are pints of Ben & Jerry's & dinner from Cheesecake Factory. — Lili K (@LiliKjazz) March 29, 2017

One guy brought in the bizarre combo of superfoods and Irish stout.

@LiliKjazz a plastic thing of blueberries and a four pack of guinness — Mike Benner (@benner) March 29, 2017

Another went down a distinctly fancier route – we pity whoever was watching the movie at the same time as he was cracking into these.

This girl can’t be blamed. Cookie dough = life.

@LiliKjazz a whole tube of raw cookie dough — hellboy (@heyveIvet) April 1, 2017

This guy went for his very own Mexican fiesta.

@LiliKjazz A large bag of chiloso: I had three tacos, chips, queso, salsa, rice and beans and a bowl😂😂 I stuck it under my letterman jacket — Alex Robertson (@Al_Bear_2) April 1, 2017

This person must have been hungover, otherwise there’s no excuse for this combo.

@LiliKjazz Turkish meat lovers pide/pizza, @pieholewhiskey (cherry flavor) and a chicken döner 😆 — whokickedthegateopen (@whokickedit) April 1, 2017

Seriously, how much can you eat during one movie?!

@LiliKjazz 2 full boxes of marianos hot food, bags from every fastfood joint, 12beers,4slices of pizza, a batch of cookies,batch of brownies — The Avantist (@avantistmusic) March 30, 2017

Props to this person for bringing in chicken noodle soup, that is a seriously tricky transportation situation.

I just snuck chicken noodle soup into a movie theater, I hate me pic.twitter.com/pqxWwLCpCM — evie wonder (@EVIE_W0NDER) July 23, 2015

This is when you know the clean eating trend needs to die.

Snuck some kale into the movie theater pic.twitter.com/w1yrrwXBeC — OFWGKTALGBTQIA+ (@GioBellavia) June 13, 2015

And lastly, who could forget the real MVP: this mum who brought in corn on the cob.

Some people sneak candy into the movie theater. My mom sneaks in corn on the cob pic.twitter.com/buISK5eORB — Dale Delrosario (@DaleVDelrosario) November 29, 2016

So there you go. Potential inspiration for the next time you go to the movies?