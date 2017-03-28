People are sharing awkward times they've understood someone talking about them in another language

In a globalised world, it’s probably pretty silly to assume other people can’t speak or at least understand a bit of your language.

But people do, and are sometimes left red-faced after someone clocks on to what they’re saying and gives a fluently sassy response.

Luckily for us, many of these cringe-inducing stories have been shared on a recent Ask Reddit thread.

Here are some of the best:

User -en- wrote: “My brother is white and speaks Mandarin. In a Chinese restaurant, one of the guys at a table next to us glanced at my brother and whispered to his friend in Mandarin, ‘What the hell is that white boy looking at?’

“A few minutes later, my brother ordered for our table in Mandarin. The look on the faces of the guys at the table was priceless.”

lameio69 wrote: “My grandma could speak Arabic fluently. One time we are out and some women behind us in line are mocking her calling her tacky, making fun of her bad dye job etc.

She turned around and said in Arabic ‘I may be tacky, but at least I’m not stupid enough to assume nobody can understand me.’ They were so mortified.”

Redmob5 wrote: “I’m fluent in English and Russian. I was on a train going from Philly to NYC and on one of the stops, these two elderly Russian ladies got on and sat across from me. The whole trip they were chit chatting, but about 15 minutes before my stop they started talking about me in Russian, mostly about the way I was dressed (I was going to the Governors Ball Festival, so I looked pretty colorful [sic] and casual).

“Of course, that generation of people tends to be a little judgmental and some of the things they said weren’t very polite and kind. I paid no attention, just continued scrolling on my phone.

“When it was my stop, I put my phone to my ear, pretended that my mom called me, and started to have a pretend conversation with my mom in Russian as I was walking towards the exit. The looks on their faces were priceless. Better than any comeback.”

And now let’s end on a slightly sweeter story from HonestEthan: “I’m a white guy who has been living in Singapore for the last two years. I speak fluent Mandarin. I hear a lot of people talking about me but one of the cutest moments was as I was walking out of the train an older lady looked up at me in shock and said ‘wow handsome man’ to her friend in Mandarin.

“I replied ‘wow pretty woman’ as we walked by each other. It couldn’t have lasted longer that a few seconds. The last thing I saw was her blushing and her friend laughing at her as the doors closed.”