People are saying goodbye to the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffe

Apple have announced they are discontinuing their iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.

R.I.P. iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle (2005-2017) pic.twitter.com/CIGi8tlCdm — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) July 29, 2017

The two devices were first brought onto the market in 2005 and people are finding it hard to say goodbye.

Things such as the iPod nano, button-up tracksuit pants and games of kerbs defined our childhood.

Both products were, as emotional ipod owners deemed it on Twitter, a “gamechanger”.

As we say goodbye to the iPod Nano, I just want to mention that an engraved one was the TF: Prime S1 crew gift. <3 — Nicole Dubuc (@NicoleDubuc) July 28, 2017

my childhood memories are flooding back, ipod on shuffle and "How you Remind Me" starts to play ❤ @Nickelback — Kanesha Marks (@_KaneshaMarks_) July 28, 2017

Got fond memories. The original nano was my first iPod. My dad even got the back engraved and shit. — Boom Bap Captain (@blaqspacecowboy) July 28, 2017

I still remember getting my first iPod nano in 2006 like it was yesterday #8thgradememories #simplertimes #RIPiPod pic.twitter.com/KED9ynFqLs — Asif (@mangolassi93) July 28, 2017

noT MY BABY IPOD SHUFFLE!! #RIPiPod — annsquake (@ANNSQuake) July 28, 2017

You Know Your Getting Old When Apple Decides To Discontinue The iPod Nano,Touch And iPod Shuffle.



I Remember My First iPod. #RIPiPod — ItsJetFire71 (@JetfireTheWise) July 27, 2017

Three years ago Apple discontinued the last version of the original iPod classic.

The remaining products in the line are iPod touch models with much larger storage capacity and the ability to link wirelessly to internet hotspots.

What’s next to go?