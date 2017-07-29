People are saying goodbye to the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffe

Apple have announced they are discontinuing their iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.

The two devices were first brought onto the market in 2005 and people are finding it hard to say goodbye.

Things such as the iPod nano, button-up tracksuit pants and games of kerbs defined our childhood.

Both products were, as emotional ipod owners deemed it on Twitter, a “gamechanger”.

Three years ago Apple discontinued the last version of the original iPod classic.

The remaining products in the line are iPod touch models with much larger storage capacity and the ability to link wirelessly to internet hotspots.

What’s next to go?
By Anna O'Donoghue

