People are putting unlikely soundtracks to a video of the New York Jets’ on-field dancing
American football is more than capable of entertaining, as the huge crowds that watch the sport each week show. But its stop-start nature can turn some people away.
Well, those people have clearly never watched the New York Jets, because breaks in play are certainly not boring when they’re around.
The Jets’ defence turned the field into a dancefloor when Lil Uzi Vert’s 444+222 came on with just minutes of the game remaining in the fourth quarter, and have become very popular for it.
ICYMI: It was lit. #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/8UZQoqDmpN— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 3, 2017
Every defensive player on the field had something to contribute and people on social media spotted an opportunity in their moves.
The hashtag #JetsDanceToAnything was born, and Darude’s classic song Sandstorm was always going to be one of the chosen songs.
also... set it to sandstorm #jetsdancetoanything pic.twitter.com/FlRbgYjOKu— j. hill (@j_major32) November 4, 2017
But it wasn’t just ridiculously upbeat songs that people set to the Jets’ dancing.
#JetsDanceToAnything #BarryWhite pic.twitter.com/AFcv67IXbU— Cathal Keane (@iamcathal) November 3, 2017
Nor was it even songs that had necessarily featured on the charts.
It's Friday night and I have nothing to do, so here's #JetsDanceToAnything Bar Mitzvah-style. pic.twitter.com/KIbCJ5nvka— Josh Frumkin (@jfrumkin) November 4, 2017
The hashtag really took off and, with Christmas now just over a month away, there was always going to be one of these.
#FridayFeeling #jetsdancetoanything pic.twitter.com/WzaavXzX3P— Julia (@fooolia) November 3, 2017
The series of videos is definitely a rabbit hole.
#JetsDanceToAnything lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/4DT0hbz6Xu— NYJFO (4-5) (@nyjetsfansonly) November 4, 2017
Given that the Jets ended up winning the match against the Buffalo Bills 34-21, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to find out the dancing carried on into the changing room.
Let’s hope those videos see the light of day.
