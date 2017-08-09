People are outraged at the state teenagers left this Kerry beach after a camping weekend

The Derrynane Historic National Park, the home of the Daniel O’Connell museum, a major tourist destination in Co Kerry was overrun by a group of teenage campers over the August bank holiday weekend.

Leaving this as the product of their “3-day rave”.

According to locals the rubbish contains, “trash, human waste, condoms, tents and broken glass” despite there being signs throughout the park stating that littering is illegal.

It is suspected that around sixty teenagers were involved and as amongst the waste left behind were credit-card receipts and gym passes, locals have been able to identify the individuals.

There was even a long checklist list of names, titled “Bus to Dnane”, in the mess.

Locals also added that, “Community members did the best they could by gathering up over 300kgs of trash on Sunday but could not deal with the human faecal matter spread throughout the dunes, much of it placed in rabbit holes and burrows”.

People have been taking to social media to express their outrage.