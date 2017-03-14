People are not impressed by the pint of Guinness a cafe used promoting St Patrick's Day

Like it or not, Guinness is one of the most notable symbols of Ireland and Irishness this country has.

And a Canadian cafe, Railtown Cafe, is trying to whip up some St Patrick's Day excitement using a pint of the Black Stuff.

But people were not impressed.

Clearly, they haven't been schooled in the finer points of pouring the perfect pint of Guinness.

People have been commenting under to post to highlight their frustration with it.

The comments range from annoyance to outrage.

"Fix that pint quick. No Guinness drinker would touch that..."

"If a bar man in Ireland handed you that Guinness he'd be sacked on the spot"

"Arthur Guinness be turning in his grave"

To the credit of the cafe, they do have some savage looking food.

But maybe best to avoid the Guinness.

H/T: Joe.ie