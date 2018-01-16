People are naming songs after body parts on Twitter – with hilarious results

Ever wondered what songs would sound like if they were named after human body parts?

Maybe not, but thanks to #MusicalBodyParts trending on Twitter, some of your favourite classics are getting a whole new meaning…

Thumb as you are — Kevin Johns (@Berlinseshdmtv) January 16, 2018

New Kidneys On The Block #MusicalBodyParts — Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) January 16, 2018

Take me to the Liver — Kevin Johns (@Berlinseshdmtv) January 16, 2018

#musicalbodyparts Ain't no mountain thigh enough — Blakey (@Bashknackerbann) January 16, 2018

Down In The Fallopian Tube Station At Night — Jenny (@jennytaylor1) January 16, 2018