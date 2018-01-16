People are naming songs after body parts on Twitter – with hilarious results
16/01/2018 - 22:46:00Back to Discover Home
Ever wondered what songs would sound like if they were named after human body parts?
Maybe not, but thanks to #MusicalBodyParts trending on Twitter, some of your favourite classics are getting a whole new meaning…
#MusicalBodyParts it's the spinal countdown— Andrew (@_A_n_d_r_e_w_s) January 16, 2018
#MusicalBodyParts— GHOST on hashtag 😂 (@Lisalafsoutloud) January 16, 2018
Hand👋 Eye👀 will always love you pic.twitter.com/7X0keoGac5
#musicalbodyparts— Kevin Johns (@Berlinseshdmtv) January 16, 2018
Thumb as you are
New Kidneys On The Block #MusicalBodyParts— Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) January 16, 2018
🎶 Saturday Night Femur #musicalbodyparts 🎶 pic.twitter.com/L48kpOVq6T— ❣️🍌ℓυι🍌❣️ (@Lilovebananas76) January 16, 2018
#musicalbodyparts— Kevin Johns (@Berlinseshdmtv) January 16, 2018
Take me to the Liver
#MusicalBodyParts— Cath-C 💕✨💕 (@5Sunbeams) January 16, 2018
Lung and winding road
#musicalbodyparts Ain't no mountain thigh enough— Blakey (@Bashknackerbann) January 16, 2018
Purple Brain— Blinka (@Bllnka) January 16, 2018
Purple Brain#musicalbodyparts pic.twitter.com/SFPSVzqN3d
#musicalbodyparts— Jenny (@jennytaylor1) January 16, 2018
Down In The Fallopian Tube Station At Night
If you don’t know me Eye brow .. #musicalbodyparts— Smithy🤠 (@I_luva_laugh) January 16, 2018
#MusicalBodyParts Scalp! I need somebody...— Helen Chapman (@HC_Zedart) January 16, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here