People are loving this old pure tweet from Jeremy Corbyn

An old tweet of Jeremy Corbyn’s has resurfaced which, in the wake of his success in the general election, seems particularly precious.

Back in 2011, Corbyn was begging to push his social media likes past the 1,000 mark – today, as leader of the Labour Party, his Facebook likes sit on well over a million.

Many people have been retweeting and replying to him.

And loving the description within the tweet.

He’s come a long way.
