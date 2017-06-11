People are loving this old pure tweet from Jeremy Corbyn

An old tweet of Jeremy Corbyn’s has resurfaced which, in the wake of his success in the general election, seems particularly precious.

999 people 'like' my fanpage, can anyone push it over the 1000 mark by suggesting to your friends? — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 13, 2011

Back in 2011, Corbyn was begging to push his social media likes past the 1,000 mark – today, as leader of the Labour Party, his Facebook likes sit on well over a million.

As it stands - I think that person told a few of their mates! pic.twitter.com/H0X9Jxm6hW — Billie Wilde 🇪🇺 (@B_Wilde1) June 11, 2017

Many people have been retweeting and replying to him.

u got it m8 — Aaminah (@peanutbuttrjel) June 10, 2017

@jrc1921 this tweet is so wholesome — Fi (@feemus) June 10, 2017

@QueerDiscOx my heart melts. — Big Body Fréd (@WhatupDetroit) June 10, 2017

Well done that man!! — Cashman (@Fauxleroid) June 10, 2017

And loving the description within the tweet.

"Fan" page? — Barefoot Lady (@BarefootLady) June 11, 2017

You have a fan page ? How very hip and trendy you are. Getting down with the kids, I mean voters 😂 — Trixabell Love 🇬🇧 (@TrixabellLove) June 11, 2017

He’s come a long way.