People are loving the newest Aengus Mac Grianna blooper

Not only has RTÉ One news anchor, Aengus Mac Grianna been delivering us that all important news for the last few years, his bloopers are continuously played on repeat in offices all around in country.

So much so, that with our constant sharing and posting they’ve been shown in such places as American chat show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

And last night he did it again.

The reporter was on such a roll that he belted straight into the sports news while the sports reporter was stand-by waiting to go on.

Don’t worry, he didn’t steal much of the limelight - he passed it onto Eamonn pretty quickly.

A national treasure.