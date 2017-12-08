People are listing things that are ‘better than sex’ – with some hilarious results

There’s no saying how or why a meme takes off when it does, but one proving popular again right now was first introduced in 2015 – and nobody’s sad to see it back.

The format is pretty simple, which has definitely help Twitter users come up with a few outstanding examples this week.

Here’s the OG.

sex is cool but have u ever had garlic bread — pakalu papito (@pakalupapito) February 28, 2015

And here’s how people have expanded it.

Some of the most popular examples have had a political message.

Yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever dialed (+1) 202-759-7593 to let your senators know that you oppose the repeal of net neutrality — DJ B2B (@taylvr) December 5, 2017

yeah sex is cool but have you ever fantasized about an infrastructure renewal program funded by the taxes of billionaires — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) December 5, 2017

But less abstract ideas have proven more popular than sex as well.

yeah sex is cool but have you tried washing your dishes right after you use them so they never pile up in the sink??? — how many nicks does it take to get to the centerof (@drumforge) November 17, 2017

There was an opportunity to shout out our lord and saviour Andre 3000 that couldn’t be missed.

Yeah sex is cool but what's cooler than being cool? Ice cold. I can't hear ya. I say what's cooler than being cool? Ice cold. Alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright alright — jax frost (@jaxonmalcolm) December 3, 2017

Some were the opposite of wholesome.

yeah sex is cool bro but have you have tried using sleep as a form of escapism from reality — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) December 5, 2017

yeah sex is cool but have you ever tried crying in the fetal position in the shower when you’re hungover — Leo Blake Carter ☻ (@LeoBlakeCarter) December 4, 2017

While others are so wholesome you’re basically wrapped in a blanket while reading.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever laid in your robe for 3 hours after a shower — ryan (@yeetztweetz) December 5, 2017

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever closed 15 tabs after finishing a project — daddy (@lifeofdaddy) November 29, 2017

yeah sex is cool but have you ever stepped on a crunchy leaf — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) November 28, 2017

yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever made a vine reference and had the person you were talking to respond with another vine reference — 🍷 (@bleuvaIentine) November 24, 2017

Very good, Twitter. But none of them are *actually* better than garlic bread, are they?