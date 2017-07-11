People are getting all sorts of confused about #WorldFringeDay

You know when a topic starts trending on Twitter and you jump right in and post a pithy tweet detailing how your life relates to the trend?

You may want to take a moment to consider if you know what the trend is for before you tweet, unlike this lot.

On Tuesday, #WorldFringeDay was trending to celebrate the arts festival concept which began in Edinburgh 70 years ago. Unfortunately some silly sausages thought the hashtag was for hairstyles…

Fortunately some people recognised their errors…

…making room for all the glorious tweets celebrating the wonderful work fringe artists do to entertain the masses.

You could heed this as a lesson, or you can just keep interpreting hashtags any way you like. It’s certainly more fun.
