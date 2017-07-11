People are getting all sorts of confused about #WorldFringeDay
11/07/2017 - 16:14:37Back to Discover Home
You know when a topic starts trending on Twitter and you jump right in and post a pithy tweet detailing how your life relates to the trend?
You may want to take a moment to consider if you know what the trend is for before you tweet, unlike this lot.
On Tuesday, #WorldFringeDay was trending to celebrate the arts festival concept which began in Edinburgh 70 years ago. Unfortunately some silly sausages thought the hashtag was for hairstyles…
A little light relief on this very wet day....#WorldFringeDay pic.twitter.com/6btW17aCBi— MindfulnessUK (@MindfulnessUK1) July 11, 2017
Happy #WorldFringeDay Here is my unfortunate fringe from 2007. #icutitmyself pic.twitter.com/bHroF335ud— Alison Ward (@ItsAlisonWard) July 11, 2017
#WorldFringeDay pic.twitter.com/lNmZhqhk16— followback? (@harleyquinn__xx) July 11, 2017
Does a side fringe suit me better? 😹😹😹 #WorldFringeDay pic.twitter.com/260bi5zlq2— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) July 11, 2017
Fortunately some people recognised their errors…
I genuinely thought #WorldFringeDay was a dumbass idea to promote getting your bangs trimmed. Good job I didn't tweet my ignorance eh?— Sara Levy (@saralevy2013) July 11, 2017
Was excited to find out it's #WorldFringeDay, however seems it's not about excellent forehead coverings as I had imagined. pic.twitter.com/9nq9SrjTUD— Jen Gracie (@_Jengracie) July 11, 2017
Thought I'd join in with #WorldFringeDay Yes I know this is the wrong type of fringe! 😹 pic.twitter.com/8SJnvrM758— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) July 11, 2017
…making room for all the glorious tweets celebrating the wonderful work fringe artists do to entertain the masses.
Happy #WorldFringeDay! Here's to many more years of @edfringe! 🎉 #Fringe70 pic.twitter.com/OcCNvbY7VX— This is Edinburgh (@edinburgh) July 11, 2017
Canadian visual artist & comedian Rachelle Elie’s pic for #WorldFringeDay. It's part of her @edfringe 50-day countdown series @Rashelie pic.twitter.com/WEyWl30Tuq— SFPR (@ScotFestPR) July 11, 2017
To celebrate #WorldFringeDay why not buy your tickets to see @Susp_Minds at @ThePleasance - you get 10% if you order today! @YoungPleasance— Cat Turhan (@cattyfantastic) July 11, 2017
1993 Rebecca Steel flyering her dad, Gordon Steel’s fringe first winner. Returns this year same venue with her own show #WorldFringeDay pic.twitter.com/JCxCdaHVlm— Steelworkstheatreco (@steeltheatreco) July 11, 2017
You could heed this as a lesson, or you can just keep interpreting hashtags any way you like. It’s certainly more fun.
The dyslexic me read the hashtag as world finger day, which is something completely different. #WorldFringeDay— Lost Droids (@Lost_Droids) July 11, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here