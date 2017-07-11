People are getting all sorts of confused about #WorldFringeDay

You know when a topic starts trending on Twitter and you jump right in and post a pithy tweet detailing how your life relates to the trend?

You may want to take a moment to consider if you know what the trend is for before you tweet, unlike this lot.

On Tuesday, #WorldFringeDay was trending to celebrate the arts festival concept which began in Edinburgh 70 years ago. Unfortunately some silly sausages thought the hashtag was for hairstyles…

A little light relief on this very wet day....#WorldFringeDay pic.twitter.com/6btW17aCBi — MindfulnessUK (@MindfulnessUK1) July 11, 2017

Fortunately some people recognised their errors…

I genuinely thought #WorldFringeDay was a dumbass idea to promote getting your bangs trimmed. Good job I didn't tweet my ignorance eh? — Sara Levy (@saralevy2013) July 11, 2017

Was excited to find out it's #WorldFringeDay, however seems it's not about excellent forehead coverings as I had imagined. pic.twitter.com/9nq9SrjTUD — Jen Gracie (@_Jengracie) July 11, 2017

Thought I'd join in with #WorldFringeDay Yes I know this is the wrong type of fringe! 😹 pic.twitter.com/8SJnvrM758 — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) July 11, 2017

…making room for all the glorious tweets celebrating the wonderful work fringe artists do to entertain the masses.

To celebrate #WorldFringeDay why not buy your tickets to see @Susp_Minds at @ThePleasance - you get 10% if you order today! @YoungPleasance — Cat Turhan (@cattyfantastic) July 11, 2017

1993 Rebecca Steel flyering her dad, Gordon Steel’s fringe first winner. Returns this year same venue with her own show #WorldFringeDay pic.twitter.com/JCxCdaHVlm — Steelworkstheatreco (@steeltheatreco) July 11, 2017

You could heed this as a lesson, or you can just keep interpreting hashtags any way you like. It’s certainly more fun.