People are fuming over the Late Late Show’s map of Ireland

The Late Late Show only returned to our screens on Friday after its summer break and has already caused a bit of a stir with viewers.

Well, sure it wouldn’t be the Late Late without it.

Although this time the criticism was a bit more serious than charging us a licence fee to show us some cows.

This time, it was under criticism for the map of Ireland they used during Dr Eva Orsmond's segment.

As she chatted to Tubs about the greater risk of cancer for people who live in deprived areas of the country, the camera panned to a large map of our country on an easel.

A map of Ireland with the six counties of Northern Ireland removed.

Have a look for yourself:

Viewers took straight to social media to vent their frustrations:
By Anna O'Donoghue

