People are fuming over the Late Late Show’s map of Ireland

The Late Late Show only returned to our screens on Friday after its summer break and has already caused a bit of a stir with viewers.

Well, sure it wouldn’t be the Late Late without it.

Although this time the criticism was a bit more serious than charging us a licence fee to show us some cows.

This time, it was under criticism for the map of Ireland they used during Dr Eva Orsmond's segment.

As she chatted to Tubs about the greater risk of cancer for people who live in deprived areas of the country, the camera panned to a large map of our country on an easel.

A map of Ireland with the six counties of Northern Ireland removed.

Have a look for yourself:

Viewers took straight to social media to vent their frustrations:

What is this? @RTELateLateShow @rte What is this all about? Who took it upon themselves to mutilate the map of Ireland. And why? pic.twitter.com/DJNM56eeQx — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) September 2, 2017

RTE just drowned Seamus Heaney, Mary McAleese, John Hume, Van Morrison, George Best, Liam Neeson, Rory McIlroy ... pic.twitter.com/OnLd0Qzc0O — Anne Cadwallader (@AnneCadwallader) September 2, 2017

Who in the #LateLateShow thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/g39mSV63T5 — Alistair Martin ❄ (@Al_toMyFriends) September 2, 2017

Hard luck Antrim U16's losing an All -Ireland final.Maith sibh a chailíní! You did amazing considering we aren't even on the map @RTEsport pic.twitter.com/f1sTwkmhh2 — Antrim Camogie (@CamogiePro) September 2, 2017

@RTÉ and @thelatelateshow decide that Ireland is missing 6 counties, the national broadcaster, disgrace. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/YamJOFxwjf — niall Shannon (@lfcerneman) September 1, 2017

Absolutely shocking that nobody at @rte thought this was wrong — Ciaran Mc Carron (@CiaranMcCarron) September 1, 2017

#LateLateShow Did 6 Counties float into the Irish Sea on that map ??? — Skypoint (@skypointaerial) September 1, 2017

The Late Late Show have come up with a solution for the Northern Ireland Brexit border issue #LateLateShow #Brexit pic.twitter.com/FHgXXSVueG — Grumpy Liberal (@GrumpyLiberal) September 2, 2017

What country's this then? Cos it's not Ireland pic.twitter.com/tyCaGrV190 — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) September 1, 2017

what happened to the map of ireland 😂 #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/ZAOiMOjgIi — taylor (@Taylorkyle13) September 1, 2017