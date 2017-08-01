People are freaking out that it’s already August

It’s August 1, and despite August following July every year,for some people this is all a bit too much to handle.

In 13 minutes it will be August and that's the 8th month of the year and HOW HOW HOW HAS THAT HAPPENED😱 — M O L L Y (@beauty_spectrum) July 31, 2017

Some people are celebrating the arrival of a new month and a chance for a fresh start, love and light etc etc.

may your month be full of love, laughter & sunny days. #pinchpunch pic.twitter.com/oGbKpuffLy — Kirsty Kovacs 💃 (@mummabear99) August 1, 2017

But the year’s eighth month has arrived quicker than many would have liked or expected, with a number of people questioning where time has gone.

It's already the 1st of August? How? — Lord Edward 👑 (@CptnEdward) August 1, 2017

August really crept up on us — أسود (@NasMaraj) August 1, 2017

Happy 'How is it August already?!' day pic.twitter.com/XnGwJe19YB — Charlotte (@CharlTaylorPage) August 1, 2017

It’s just not making sense.

Some people out there are using August as a marker to look back on the year so far and take note of how much they’ve achieved.

It's August already and I've done nothing this year other than become more of a disappointment to my family pic.twitter.com/7lpeP8Kq8i — ♡ beth ♡ (@imlosingctrl) July 31, 2017

Whether time is actually speeding up, as some scientists believe, or it’s all to do with perception, one thing is certain: Christmas is fast approaching.

1st of august it's basically Christmas next week — lewis aitken (@lxwissss) July 31, 2017

1st August uno? Merry Christmas guys 😂🎄 — nay (@coolie_nay) July 31, 2017

But hey, it also means something else – something that can either make or break this month depending on your preferences.

When you realise it's August 1st and the season starts this month! 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/QJs0EpXB07 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 1, 2017

The only good thing about the month of August arriving, means that the start of the new Premier League season is nearly upon us pic.twitter.com/AYhRVymSMT — Shaz (@MysticMO11) August 1, 2017

Whatever the rest of the year brings, it’s sure to come quickly.