People are freaking out over scary advice on how much to save by 30 – we ask an expert if it’s true

If the news is to be believed, millennials are too busy squandering their money on things like avocado on toast to even consider saving anything.

This is probably why an NBC financial journalist’s advice for how much you should save comes as a bit of a shock to many. Jean Chatzky advises that you should have one times the amount of your annual income set aside for retirement by 30. Then at 40 you should have three times set aside, six times at 50, eight times at 60 and 10 times by retirement.

By the time you’re 30, aim to have 1x your annual income set aside for retirement. At 40, 3x; at 50, 6x; at 60, 8x; and by retirement, 10x. — Jean Chatzky (@JeanChatzky) November 1, 2017

For many, the prospect of this kind of savings is borderline ludicrous.

AHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *pees pants from laughing* AHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHA — giblet gravy derp 🦃 (@D2_Derpinator) November 1, 2017

LMAO OH OKAY SURE — i'm into moms now (@_twentysixkicks) November 1, 2017

It’s making people reconsider their life choices.

I'm nearly 30 and about to do a post-doc again. Am I doing this right? — Dr. Shelly K. Turtle (@TechnicolorKim) November 1, 2017

Chatzky’s tweet has been causing quite the storm, so we asked an expert what they thought. Is Chatzky’s advice sound?

According to Nigel Pullen, financial planning unit manager at Wesleyan, her advice might be good, but that’s not to say it’s a feasible possibility for the average person.

“While having one year’s salary already saved into a pension by the time you’re 30 would be the ideal scenario, for many people it’s just not possible,” Nigel says.

So for him, it’s all about planning what’s manageable and acting quickly to do that.

He advises: “Decide what you want your retirement to look like, then talk to a financial adviser as soon as you can so you plan how you will achieve those goals.”