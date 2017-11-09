People are freaking out over Nutella’s recipe change – but it’s not as bad as you think

Stop everything, because the original recipe of our beloved Nutella has been altered.

The devastating news has swept across the Internet, with fans of the hazelnut spread bemoaning such a sorry state of affairs. The question is, does Nutella deserve such backlash?

Before we go into how the recipe has actually been changed, let’s take a look at what the people are saying. There’s been a whole range of emotions, including:

Confusion

Sadness

Anger

And of course, protest

Sources across the Internet have been claiming that the recipe change will make Nutella lighter in colour and sweeter in taste, but how is it actually going to change?

A spokesperson for Ferrero (the company that makes Nutella) says: “There has been a minor fine-tuning of the Nutella recipe. The content of hazelnuts, cocoa, sugar and palm oil remains unchanged. The fine-tuning consists of substituting whey powder with an equivalent quantity (2.1g/100g total product) of milk powder (from 6.6% to 8.7% of total product).

“This enables us to improve the overall quality of the milk content and to ensure a better consistency of our unique taste over time. That’s all. Our recipe contains 7 simple ingredients, with no colourings and no preservatives.”

Ah – so the only real change is that milk powder is increasing from 6.6% to 8.7% of the jar. Maybe it’s just us, but all of a sudden Nutellagate doesn’t seem like that big of a deal anymore?

Of course, there are those that didn’t think it was an issue in the first place, but they’re probably not die-hard Nutella fans.
