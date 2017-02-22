People are eating oranges in the shower because the internet said so

Fruit fans have found a novel way to eat oranges with optimal enjoyment – in the shower.

The revolutionary idea seems to have first appeared on Reddit, in a thread in which users shared unconventional things they believed everyone should try once.

The poster – whose account has since been deleted – suggested others eat the citrus fruit while in a steaming hot shower, after they received the advice from a youth counsellor in Italy.

The counsellor had said the most “liberating, carnal, and best feel good thing you can ever experience” is an orange shower.

“Tearing apart a cold fresh orange with your bare hands, just letting the juices run over your body. Not worrying if your going to get sticky, or anything.

“Just ripping it in half, and tearing into it with your teeth like a savage cannibal who hasn’t eaten in a week!”

From that day forward, the poster began every morning with an orange shower and it seems they’re not the only ones to do so.

Hidden in the depths of Reddit is an entire subreddit full of those who enjoy devouring the fruit as water cascades down their bodies, avoiding the sticky mess that usually comes with eating oranges.

Members of Shower Orange are welcomed to share SFW photos of their zesty experiences, as well as pose any questions they may have about showering with oranges.

The rules of the subreddit are pretty clear: no nudity is allowed, all orange-showerers must be kind to one another and absolutely no grapefruits are allowed – though clementines, tangerines and blood oranges are acceptable.

We can’t say an orange shower would be up our street but each to their own!