People are comparing their shortest time in a job after Anthony Scaramucci’s shock White House exit

Anthony Scaramucci’s swift exit from the White House after a 10-day spell as communications director has got people musing about the shortest amount of time they’ve kept a job for.

When sports writer Nubyjas Wilborn asked Twitter users to spill the deets on their shortest CV entry, almost 2,000 people came forward with tales of strife.

The responses did not disappoint – from being intimidated by an armed five-year-old on a babysitting gig, to squirting dish soap in the manager’s tea, here are some absolute zingers.

Fair enough.

Labour MPs Jess Phillips and Stella Creasy put in their two cents.

Some never even made it to day one.

We’ve all got to start somewhere.

HMRC missed the trick here – they should have hired this guy.

Scaramucci was fired from his post on August 31, 10 days after he took on his communications director job.

He was dismissed by new chief of staff John Kelly, amid continuing tensions within Donald Trump’s cabinet. His firing also comes after he launched a sweary rant against former chief of staff Reince Priebus, last week.
