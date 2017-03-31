People are badly explaining their jobs on Twitter and the results are hilarious

When someone asks you what you do for a job, you’ll likely just give your title and that’ll be the end of it.

But when you think about it properly, what is it that you actually, like, do?

A hilarious hashtag has spawned on Twitter to answer that very question, and the results are ridiculous.

Here’s another take on being an enlightened student:

#badlyexplainyourjob I pay £9000 a year to have my sense of self-worth and confidence drained from my previously strong & independent psyche — Ruby Morris (@RubyKatMorris) March 31, 2017

A terrifying film editor:

I wait for people to be shot and then I cut them #badlyexplainyourjob — HannahSquires (@HannahSquires_) March 31, 2017

A mysterious vicar:

I've married many men, and I know where all the bodies are buried #badlyexplainyourjob — Nancy Goodrich (@revgoodrich) March 31, 2017

A cheeky photographer:

I make people smile and then I shoot them. Occasionally I flash at them as well - #badlyexplainyourjob — Gill Prince (@GillPrincePhoto) March 31, 2017

A classic IT worker:

I try turning things off and on again to make them work. #badlyexplainyourjob — Matt Owen (@Jaruzel) March 31, 2017

A persistent designer:

I play with a mouse until something beautiful happens... #badlyexplainyourjob — Jake Lovelock -BP (@JakeLDesign) March 31, 2017

A lonely voice-over artist:

I talk about you, in a small room, all day, on my own #badlyexplainyourjob — Clare Reeves (@ClareOnAirLive) March 31, 2017

A bunch of magic firefighters:

#badlyexplainyourjob I make hot things cold and wet. — LochgellyFireStation (@lochgellyfs) March 31, 2017

A helpful paramedic:

I race to you on blue lights, and make you a GP appointment #badlyexplainyourjob — Martin Rolls (@haphazard_dad) March 31, 2017

And finally a dedicated wildlife researcher:

I follow foxes, collect their poop, take secret family photos, and make up soap operas about their social lives. #badlyexplainyourjob — Kat Miles (@zookat13) March 31, 2017

Give it a go, it might make your job seem that bit more interesting.