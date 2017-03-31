People are badly explaining their jobs on Twitter and the results are hilarious

When someone asks you what you do for a job, you’ll likely just give your title and that’ll be the end of it.

But when you think about it properly, what is it that you actually, like, do?

A hilarious hashtag has spawned on Twitter to answer that very question, and the results are ridiculous.

Here’s another take on being an enlightened student:

A terrifying film editor:

A mysterious vicar:

A cheeky photographer:

A classic IT worker:

A persistent designer:

A lonely voice-over artist:

A bunch of magic firefighters:

A helpful paramedic:

And finally a dedicated wildlife researcher:

Give it a go, it might make your job seem that bit more interesting.
