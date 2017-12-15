Penneys just saved Christmas with this excuse generator

Every year without fail we get overly excited for the festive season and organise to meet all of those school friends home for the holidays, writes Anna O’Donoghue.

Although when the time comes to begin getting up off the couch, one of your favourite Christmas movies comes on the telly.

Well, fret no more - Penney’s has created an excuse generator for when ‘I’m just so cozy’ doesn’t suffice.

The webpage allows you to either randomize or generate reasons why you can’t leave the house.

Give it a go here:

Primark Apologiser

Our personal favourite has to be ’Sorry I can’t come, I have to sing harmonies with Michael Bublé’.

That’s believable, right?