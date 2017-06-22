Penneys are selling Dublin Pride t-shirts and they’re gorge
Dublin’s annual Pride Festival kicked off last weekend and is running right through until its grand finale parade on Saturday.
And with a parade comes festivities and with festivities comes the perfect outfit.
Look no further, Penneys (as always) have you covered.
The retail giant has released these gorge Pride-themed t-shirts just in time.
Both location specific t-shirts are €5 while the ‘fuzzy’ love tee is €8.
They’ve also stocked up on rainbow themed accessories, from pompom hair ties to love-themed candles.
Available now from stores nationwide.
