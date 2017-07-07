Penneys are now selling Love Island-themed t-shirts
At this stage, anybody who is anybody has tuned into or heard of the TV phenomenon that is, Love Island.
The hit ITV2 show is basically where a group of 20-something singletons couple up and battle it out for a cash prize, all while living it up in a luxury Spanish villa.
The show’s dramas, on-screen romps and slang has households at the edge of their seats nightly.
In short, it's the programme of the summer (sorry, Big Brother).
So much so, Penneys has launched a Love Island range of t-shirts with slogans such as ‘I’ve got a text’ and #absolutlemelt.
The t-shirts are going on sale in Primark in the UK on Saturday and a selection of Irish stores, including Patrick Street in Cork, from Wednesday.
The range will also be offering a collection of bags and socks with the famous one-liners.
