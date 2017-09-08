Penneys are bringing out the perfect shoes for Disney fans

by Denise O'Donoghue

Everyone’s favourite shop has done it again.

This year Penneys has been on top form with their products inspired by pop culture; from the Beauty and the Beast ’Chip cup’ frenzy to the more recent Harry Potter mania.

Get ready to grab another cult hit in the coming weeks when these gorgeous Mickey Mouse heels will be coming to a store near you for €19.

Shoes €19

The shoes, which will also be available in black, have already gotten a lot of attention online, with many Disney fans getting VERY excited.

I'm sorry... WHAT?! These are coming to @primark 😭😭🤤 These are shoe GOALS 💕💕🤹‍♀️👠👢 #penneys #shoe #shoesoftheday A post shared by SINÉAD DE BUTLÉIR (@sineaddeblogger) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Penneys also revealed some key pieces from their upcoming Autumn/Winter collection. Take a look at some of the looks they’ll be selling soon below: