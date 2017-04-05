Peanut butter and jelly, maple bacon, French toast: This isn't a classic brunch menu but instead the weirdest new coffee flavours

When ordering our morning cup of coffee at the local chain, we tend to fall into two camps: those who have their coffee plain, and those who add a shot of vanilla syrup whenever they’re feeling a bit fancy.

Now there’s a whole new breed of coffee drinkers, thanks to the weird and wonderful flavours that Bones Coffee Company is producing: everything from strawberry cheesecake to maple bacon.

(Bones Coffee Company)

This goes above and beyond adding hazelnut or vanilla syrup into your cup as a treat: the company says it is instead going for “flavours that you would never expect to find in your local grocer’s coffee aisle”. (We’re not entirely sure what a “local grocer’s coffee aisle” is either, but you get the picture).

Peanut butter and jelly and French toast also join the ranks of bizarre flavours, with many more in the works.

By the sounds of it, the combination of these sugary flavours and the caffeine will undoubtedly leave you buzzing for hours.

(Bones Coffee Company)

As you can imagine, the wackiness of these flavours is somewhat divisive. But that’s okay, Bones Coffee says: “We understand that you can’t please everybody and, when dealing with flavours, they’re not going to be for everybody.

“However, we’ve quickly discovered that there’s a whole lot of people out there willing to walk on the wild side and join us on this flavour-packed journey.” Fair enough – each to their own.

If you don’t fancy your coffee tasting like PB&J (and we can’t say we entirely blame you), Bones Coffee also has a roast called High Voltage, which has two times the caffeine content of the average cup.

(Bones Coffee Company)

So it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted – but then again, neither is French toast-flavoured coffee.