Patrick Stewart watching Huddersfield Town from his bed made for the sporting picture of the week

The first day of the Premier League season was quite an occasion for Huddersfield Town, who marked their first game in England’s top division for over 40 years with a 3-0 away win at Crystal Palace.

Aside from a 4-0 win perhaps, the Terriers could not have wished for a better Premier League debut.

And if you want to see what it means to the fans, you needn’t look any further than legendary actor Patrick Stewart, who was over the moon after the result.

Stewart is clearly still living in a world where Des Lynham narrates the league’s highlights on ITV’s The Premiership, but aside from that, his tweet is faultless.

And a few others thought so too.

What a lovely start to the Premier League season.

And while the Premier League is only days old, Huddersfield Town went top of the league with the result.

It’s not going to be a repeat of Leicester City’s 2015/16 season, is it?
