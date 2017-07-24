Patrice Evra says even grumpy people love his Monday videos, and he’s probably right
Patrice Evra used to be known as a footballer, but these days he’s a world-famous Instagrammer best known for his passion for Mondays.
At the start of each week the Marseille defender posts a video sharing his energy for Mondays, a day cartoon cat Garfield traditionally cannot stand, and over the months his positive vibes reach millions.
“Even grumpy people start to love my Monday videos, they’re begging me, don’t stop!” he claims, and who could disagree?
PLEASE ????PLEASE ????PLEASE ?????? it's over ?? even grumpy people's tell me to don't stop my Monday video ??????I just wanna yell HA HA HA HA HA ??????by the way James..?? I love this game haahahahah ??????#ilovethisgame #goodvibes #monday #motivation #crazy #funny #love #beapanda #positivevibes #grumpy
In the video, Evra can be seen wearing a panda t-shirt, a reference to his Be A Panda message, often included in his videos, that aims to tackle racism and bullying.
After some tuneful singing, the former Manchester United and Juventus left-back produces his well-known phrase: “I love this game,” before continuing on with his day.
It’s hard to not smile, right? Even if you are feeling a little grumpy.
If you’re new to the game, this is the kind of feel-good stuff Evra produces for his fans – tips on smiling anyone? Patrice has got ’em.
Meanwhile, essential viewing for students of the 36-year-old’s Instagram account includes this video where Evra is so excited he wishes himself a happy birthday, before climbing out of the stationary car’s roof.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to myself ????????????I swear it's too much in one minute video?????? you just have to repost the video in your account to wish me a happy birthday ??????mooooove your shoulder moooove???????????? don't try to do this in your car it's really dangerous??????????i can't breathe because I'm too excited of happiness ??????I need some fresh air ??????????????#ilovethisgame#happybirthday#mornings#monday#goodvibes#positivevibes#enjoylife#energy#crazy#madness#itsover#car#jamesbrown#ifeelgood#marsala#nice#monaco#manchesterunited#juventus#marseille#beapanda
He loves Mondays. He loves this game.
