Paris has just launched its first ever naturist restaurant – where diners eat meals in the nude

You might think you’re the adventurous type when it comes to trying new things and seeking out foodie haunts when you’re travelling, but would you draw the line at dining in the buff?

Paris’ first ever naturist restaurant has just opened – and it’s not exactly the traditional dining experience you’d expect to find in the French city. Instead of checking your coat at the door, you hand over all of your clothes, and proceed to enjoy your meal unhampered by anything annoying like sleeves getting into your foie gras.

Called O’naturel (no prizes for guessing how they came up with that name), it certainly flips the notion of ‘dressing for dinner’ right on its head.

Posted by O'naturel on Friday, November 3, 2017

The restaurant seats 40 people at a time, which is admittedly a lot of naked bodies in one place. You don’t need worry too much about how sanitary the food is, however; the waiters and chefs keep their kit on when handling your dinner.

All you have to focus on is not spilling any food down yourself. Let’s just say that accidentally getting hot soup on your naked body would not be a particularly pleasant dining experience.

While it isn’t the first nudist restaurant in the world (pop-ups have been attempted in cities like Melbourne and London), O’naturel is probably hoping to stick around a little longer than its predecessors.

Posted by O'naturel on Friday, September 22, 2017

It very well might be a hit in France, which is relatively open to the naturist community. In fact, O’naturel is in Paris’ 12th arrondissement, which this summer was also home to a nudist area in the park of Bois de Vincennes.

Many of us have probably had a bowl of cereal while starkers (for those lazy mornings when you seriously can’t be bothered to put any clothes on), but what about trying it in a formal restaurant with 39 other people? If this sounds like something to you, book a table now and start thinking whether you’d go for the lamb or the chicken supreme.

One thing’s for sure: you wouldn’t have to spend hours beforehand agonising over what you’re going to wear.